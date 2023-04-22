The Grand Inquisitor actor reacts candidly to the controversial design change

Obi Wan KenobiRupert Friend of has commented on the controversial design change made to the Grand Inquisitor’s head on the Disney+ show.

Although the Grand Inquisitor did not play a major role in Obi Wan Kenobithe character has always appeared on screen and has been criticized by fans.

However, the actor behind the menacing villain seemed to be enjoying his time playing the Pau’an, as he called the Star Wars universe. “an amazing thing to be a part of.“

Today, nearly a year after the release of Obi Wan Kenobisome fans still have questions regarding the live design of the Grand Inquisitor.

The Grand Inquisitor actor reacts to the character design change

Rupert Friend, who played the Grand Inquisitor in the Obi Wan Kenobi The Disney+ show, bluntly reacted to someone asking about the character design change of star wars rebels.

In Star Wars: Rebelsthe Grand Inquisitor has a long, lean head, and when Obi Wan Kenobi was released, many fans were quick to point out that the design of Friend’s version of the character did not match his appearance in the animation.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Star Wars Rebels

At Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023, also known as C2E2, Friend was part of a cast panel to talk about Obi Wan Kenobi.

In a video shared by to pop of the convention, the actor was asked if the studio had ever discussed “manufacturing [his] bigger head” and friend replied saying, “Enlarge my head? Wasn’t that big enough?

The person who asked the question clarified that the “cartoon” version of the character had a head that was “thin and long.” Friend answered the question bluntly, noting the difference between animation and live action:

“Yeah, the key word there, my friend, is ‘cartoon’.”

Later in the panel, a fan asked Friend a question regarding Jason Isaacs’ portrayal of the Grand Inquisitor in rebelsespecially if the actor watched the animated series or was inspired by Isaacs’ performance.

A friend had previously revealed in May 2022 that he had not watched rebels. The actor then admitted to C2E2 that he “didn’t know the character” at all when her journey on the show began.

Upon learning of Isaacs’ role in the animated series, Friend said he didn’t want to do “an imitation of someone else’s interpretation:”

“So when I got this role, I wasn’t familiar with the character, or the Inquisitors, or anything like that. So for me, it was completely new. New world, new character, and I wanted to figure this out in my own gut at first but then I was made aware of Jason’s interpretation The last thing I wanted to do was mimic someone else’s interpretation . So I let my own instincts go first and then I took a look at what he had done, which I thought was great.”

Friend also revealed that he and Isaacs were talking to each other while Obi Wan Kenobi was released on Disney+. He said Isaacs often joked with him about how people “I would have liked it to be [Isaac’s]” instead of friend:

“And Jason basically gave me shit, forgive my French, over text messages throughout the process about why he was better, and that everyone wished it was him, and all that. So he’s not gonna “Don’t let me forget that one. But if you’ve seen the movie we made together, ‘Death of Stalin,’ where he happens to knock me to the ground, he might have the last laugh.”

Should Star Wars live-action stay true to animation?

Obi Wan Kenobi wasn’t the first time Star Wars made a controversial design change in 2022.

When Cad Bane made an appearance in Boba Fett’s BookIn the last two episodes, fans immediately noticed that his head also didn’t match how it looked in the animation.

Like the Grand Inquisitor, Cad Bane’s head was neither as long nor as thin as in The Clone Wars.

Fans continued to criticize the design of live-action characters who made their animation debuts, but Star Wars proved that practical effects and makeup will trump CGI when it comes to character design.

It’s important to remember that Rosario Dawson’s version of Ahsoka also faced a lot of backlash when she was first seen, due to her lekku not being accurate with the animation.

In a perfect world, Star Wars would be able to make live-action characters perfectly in sync with their live-action counterparts, but when there are actors in costume, some changes need to be made.