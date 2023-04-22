Entertainment
Benicio del Toro: Latin cinema will have its moment in Hollywood again
Madrid, April 21 (EFE).- Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro is delighted that new generations are placing “minorities” at the center of American fiction and, given the rise of Afro-American and Asian cinema, between others, he believes that “Latinos will have their moment in Hollywood again.
Del Toro is due to receive the 2023 Platino Honor Award in Madrid on Saturday and in an interview with EFE he said that while “there are still issues of stereotyping” for minorities, including Latinos, things ” have changed a bit in the United States”.
“If you’re Latino it’s fine, why not play a Latino, the trick is to look for the complexity of these characters, which sometimes you can, but sometimes you can’t,” said Del Toro, who joins artists like Edward James. Olmos, Antonio Banderas and Carmen Maura won the Ibero-American Film Industry Award.
Del Toro, who has portrayed characters from modern Latin American history such as Che Guevara and drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, also alludes to the fact that breaking these vicious circles is not just up to the actors.
“It depends on who you work with because cinema is not made alone, it’s not just the actors who make the decisions, it’s a group work in which you have to collaborate a lot, I think in the United States United maybe things have changed, the new generations are improving them,” he said.
AN AWARD THAT HONORS ITS “ROOTS”
The Puerto Rican, who has won awards such as an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Silver Bear in Berlin and a Palme d’Or in Cannes, says he is “honoured” to receive this award from of his Ibero-American colleagues.
“It’s truly an honor to be a part of it and to be recognized for my roots,” he said.
Del Toro has also worked with directors such as Mexican Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, Spaniards Bigas Luna and Fernando Len de Aranoa.
In this sense, he defends that it doesn’t matter where the actor works as long as he “seeks the truth” in the stories he interprets.
“It doesn’t matter if you work in Hollywood, Spain or Mexico, although it is true that sometimes Latin American and European cinema is more like American independent cinema,” he said.
And it is in this form of cinema that he was “forged”. “When I started there was a wave of independent cinema with Soderbergh, Spike Lee, Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez… I had this opportunity and there, in independent cinema, we become purer.”
He explained that Hollywood cinema “isn’t that it’s more comfortable because it has a bigger budget”, but because it has “more time” to shoot.
“In Latin cinema, time is more limited, it’s more on the fly, but what you have to do is look for the truth in the story, in the character, and it’s also difficult two sides,” he said.
THE CONTINUOUS RHYTHM OF IBERO-AMERICAN CINEMA
The Puerto Rican sees a lot of Ibero-American cinema, “but not all”, both contemporary and old, and with this knowledge he appreciates that there are films “that mark a moment or an era” even years later their exit.
“Ibero-American cinema is always being made and as long as it continues to be made…I believe that now there are more opportunities, more possibilities and there is more cinema like that than ‘in my early days,’ he said.
Concerning the social cinema that is done in the region and which produces good results internationally, he believes that “it has been booming for some time now.
Admirer of Oliver Stone and the political cinema that this American director “manages to do in Hollywood” despite the fact that the industry “does not want to do it”, he asks for “freedom of expression” for all films because “there are always two sides to every story.
Del Toro is, at 56, the tenth actor to receive the Platino Honorary Award and although he has worked with famous directors, he is always eager for new challenges.
