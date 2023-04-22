Reggie Gaskins fulfills his acting dream while creating opportunities for others

WJBF – Reggie Gaskins is an actor, screenwriter, producer and director, and he talks with DIGITAL WJBF on how his love for the craft took him from the city of brotherly love to the city of angels, as he not only fulfills dreams, but also creates a path for others to do the same.

How did you start acting and getting involved in the entertainment world?

How much time do you have because we can go all day. (Laughs) My whole journey started at the Freedom Theater in Philadelphia. The Freedom Theater was one of the most famous theaters in Philadelphia, and it was close to my house. When I left my main college, which was Westchester University, and came back to Philadelphia to finish at Temple University, I had a summer off, and it was summer the more boring for me. I was just going to play basketball, go to work and go home. That was it. It was boring. I was walking past the Freedom Theater one day and heard all the ruckus inside. So, I went to check, and I saw that they were teaching theater that I didn’t know. I signed up for an acting class to do something different; just to give me something to do until I start the next semester of college. I took that theater college sorry, college, never came back. (Laughs) Since then, I have been acting. It put this acting bug in me. My teachers always taught me that if you don’t try to earn the respect of your cast and crew as an actor who respects the craft, then get out of the business. They never sought to win awards. It was always about knowing the craft and being as good as possible while respecting the craft of acting. I respect the profession and I love it.

Now you’re known for playing Marty on the hit UPN series Day before, who was the husband of Janie (portrayed by the late Natalie Desselle-Reid). Can you tell us about your experience on the sitcom?

It was great! Let me say this to Eve from Philadelphia. I mean, being the star of the show, she was very humble and cool. She’s never been one to go sideways; she would just sit there with everyone, have a conversation and cut it off. So that was cool. The crew was really nice to people. Meg DeLoatch, who was one of the show’s creators, was very personable and humble. She has a good show right now on Netflix called Family meeting (with Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine). It was an awesome experience. For me, I was relatively new to LA when I got this. I had only been here a few years. I was a struggling actor. I was like, look, can I borrow fifty cents, so I can have a banana today? Hungry! When I went to the audition, I was in front of a bunch of people. If I remember correctly, Kadeem Hardison was part of it, and I think Allen Payne was part of the audition process. So I was against cats. I was like, Darn, this audition. Can I have your autograph? So I can say, mom, look who I’m with. When I got the call that I booked I was so happy. I was glad I booked, but I was so broke I was like, Cool. When do I get the first check, so I can stop eating those bananas and start eating steak? (Laughs)

We are now in the age of reboots and reimaginings, and you recently appeared in the Peacock original series, Bel-Airwhich is a reimagining of the sitcom, The prince of Bel-Air, as Jazz’s father. What was it like to be part of it?

Man, let me tell you about Bel-Air. The whole cast and crew are very, very, very good people. They make you feel at home. The production side, the executives, the bosses make you feel at home. The food! (Laughs) It was an awesome experience. They treat their people really, really well. It was a pleasant moment. I really liked being on this set. I hope to be back on this set. So if anyone looking at this looking Bel-Airi need you to go write to someone Bel-Air. Just go to Bel-Air or Peacock on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and be like, Bring Back Jazz’s Daddy. Even though I want to go back and play, I still want more of this food. I licked my fingers. (Laughs)

Not only are you an actor, but you are also a screenwriter, director and producer with your own films, The lying truth, our Christmas love affair, And Because it was done. How does it feel to have the ability to create your own content and also give opportunities to other people?

It is a blessing. I never wanted to wait for Hollywood to validate if I could play or not. So during this period of waiting to audition or waiting to book something, you must have a job. However, I was not good at cleaning aisle 7. It never worked for me. I was not good at administrative work either. So, I said, what can I do to keep doing what I love to do? The first thing that came to mind was to pray. Say a prayer because it’s hard. I said a prayer, and honestly, God spoke to me and said, I gave you talent. Use it. Really? Is it as simple as that, Lord? Alright, let’s try. And then, I remember I was doing my first play, and I remember my first acting teacher said to me: If you want to create something, create it and be good at it. But until you have that opportunity, take what’s right in front of you in a big way. So, I had the opportunity to create, and I wrote my own film so that I could allow myself to play the kind of roles that I wanted to play. I was like, let me go. My basketball coach taught me, if you’re not here to win a championship, why are you in this? So, I said, let me learn to write as best I can. In short, the blessing is that I taught myself to write, I taught myself to direct and produce, I have to do everything, but I said I wanted to be good at all. Luckily it worked where my first film Restraining order to my last movie Our Christmas love story where I won awards and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. It’s a great experience to be able to do that, and it’s a great experience to give work to other cast and crew members. So I love it. Its hard work though. It’s not for the faint of heart. If you don’t have patience and understanding, you will catch a case. But I love this.

If people want to see your films, how can they do it?

Because it was done, which is a romantic comedy starring myself, Trisha Mann-Grant, Kendyl McCray and Kiyano LaVin, is on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, and it’s a great fun romantic comedy about a man going through a midlife crisis who finds himself feels like he should move on, but his wife is like, I’m not letting you move on until the crisis is over. Then my other movie, My Christmas Love Story, and people are still watching it! It’s on Tubi and Vudu, and even though Christmas is over, it’s hilarious. You have to watch this movie just to appreciate the fun and the story. The Lying Truth is on Peacock and Fox Soul.