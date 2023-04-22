Martin Lawrence receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Martin Lawrence has officially received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. THURSDAY afternoon (April 20), the 58-year-old was honored by Tracy Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Steve Harvey and Tichina Arnold. THE Bad Boys star was also joined by his family for the event. I cried all week so I thought if I wore my glasses today maybe you wouldn’t see the tears, the actor remarked at the ceremony, according to ABC7. But they are most certainly tears of joy. More at VIBE.com I’m grateful for the love I give and I just feel like I’m getting it back. If I can pass on one thing to those who come after me, it would be to get on your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility and drive it until the wheels fall off! (L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. “Demascus” season 1 Related story Demascus should be taken over by a network and here’s why In my generation, when you say Martin, you don’t have to say his last name. Everyone knows who you’re talking about, Morgan shared. My parents had Redd Foxx and Sanford and sons. We had Martin Lawrence. Harvey added: If this dude ain’t got a star, they gotta get ’em all out of the ground, dig up all that fucking stuff. Amara Lawrence, Iyanna Lawrence, Jasmin Lawrence and Martin Lawrence attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Martin Lawrence on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California Recognized for his decades in the entertainment industry, the actor has others are in preparation. In February, Lawrence was revealed as one of the star-studded cast members of the upcoming film. Sneakswhich is set to end in February 2024. The animated film also stars Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, Coi Leray, Macy Gray, and more. Fan favorite Bad Boys franchise confirmed a fourth installment with Lawrence fighting crime alongside Will Smith. Additionally, the NAACP Image Award-winning talent has a supporting role in the comedy sci-fi series Unmaskswhich marks his return to television. The story continues Watch Martin Lawrence’s Walk Of Fame ceremony below. Click here to read the full article.

