Crested Butte author Amy Ellwein visits The Bookworm of Edwards





Elwein

Courtesy picture As many Eagle Valley residents and visitors have most likely noticed, this area, west of the Continental Divide, contains a wide variety of rock formations. Luckily, Crested Butte author Amy Ellwein and her three co-authors have written a book outlining our complex geology and some of the best places to experience it for yourself. Geology enthusiasts of all ages are invited to a rocking author event at The Bookworm on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. to learn from University of Western Colorado research professor and geomorphologist Amy Ellwin as she talks about his book, “Geology Underfoot on Colorado’s Western Slope.”

This book includes 25 vignettes, ranging from as far north as Hahns Peak to as far south as Mesa Verde National Park. These thumbnails, along with historic photos, maps and illustrations, show the very different geological locations we have throughout the western slopes of our beautiful state. Cover of “Geology Underfoot on Colorado’s Western Slope”

Courtesy picture The high degree of geological diversity along Colorado’s West Slope is what Ellwein loves most about this region. “The West Slope of Colorado has it all. The age of our rocks ranges from 1.7 billion years old to the rocks forming today in hot springs,” Ellwein said. “Our sedimentary rocks record the largest mass extinction on the planet, as well as some of the richest dinosaur beds in the world. The Rocky Mountains expose all the great geological stories, even the history of the mountains that were here before the Rockies. And geology is a vital player in many of Colorado’s rags-to-riches (and back-to-rags) stories. We have tried to hit all the strengths of this book. The book presents several significant points in Colorado’s history, beginning with the Precambrian Eon, through the ancestral history of the Pueblos from 550 CE to 1250 CE in what is now Mesa Verde National Park, and the many businesses mines of the late 1800s across the state. Readers of this book will learn how Colorado’s diverse geology has influenced and been influenced by its equally rich history. Colorado is also home to many well-known national parks and monuments that are featured in this book. As a professor-researcher, Ellwein is involved in geological studies in such national parks with teams from across the country. “I study the evolution of semi-arid landscapes over the last million years or less,” Ellwein said. “I’m currently working with a team of scientists from the University of Utah, the University of Michigan, and the United States Geological Survey just west of Capitol Reef National Park. Huge landslides in this region brought large boulders to lower elevations, where they accumulated distinct layers of soil carbonate, sometimes called caliche. We try to reconstruct climate change using these layers and a variety of low-tech methods and high-tech analyses. Support local journalism Give You don’t have to be a scientist or a professor to understand Underfoot Geology on Colorado’s West Slope. The authors have included accessible definitions of deep time and geological terms at the start, so that geology and rock enthusiasts of all backgrounds can learn and enjoy this book. Even further, Ellwein and his co-authors hope that by reading their book, they hope you can become a geologist yourself and get hands-on learning in your own backyard. “Geology is an observational science,” says Ellwein. “If you make good observations, you can learn a lot for yourself. We wrote this book to help you do just that.

