Markiplier will direct and star in the video game adaptation
Markiplier is making its way to the big screen.
By Deadlinethe popular YouTuber (real name Mark Fishbach) started production on iron lung, A theatrical film adaptation based on the 2022 video game of the same name. Fishbach will direct, produce, write And star in the film, which is currently filming in Austin, TX and co-stars Caroline Rose Kaplan (The Plot Against America). He was a surname in the YouTube games space for years now, and was one of the platforms highest paid content creators in 2022. It originally rose to fame with its Lets Plays of action games and d popular survival horror like Five Nights at Freddys (which also gets a movie), so that comes full circle.
iron lung released last year (March for Windows, December for Nintendo Switch) from Dusk developer David Szymanski. The first-person horror game is set in the future and features an unnamed convict stuck in the titular submarine. As part of his prison sentence, the convict must use the iron lung to extract resources from an ocean of blood on a desolate moon. The game itself received solid reviews upon release, with praise in particular for its atmosphere and sound design.
Following Fishbach’s announcement, Szymansky revealed that he was heavily involved in iron lungs adaptation, from the script to its current production, where the hell has a cameo. I couldn’t be happier with how it has gone so far, he said. It’s going to be something very special and very wild.
