NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaves for inappropriate conduct





NEW YORK — Jeff Shell, chief executive of NBCUniversal and one of the media industry’s renowned executives, is leaving the company after an investigation into improper conduct, parent company Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he said was an inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company. I am truly sorry to have let my colleagues at Comcast and NBCUniversal down, they are the most talented people in the industry and the opportunity to work with them over the past 19 years has been a privilege, said Shell, CEO from NBCUniversal since January 2020. He joins a number of media industry executives who have left their jobs in recent years due to inappropriate relationships, including others at NBCUniversal. Three years ago, NBCUniversal Vice President Ron Meyer, an influential Hollywood actor, quit the company after revealing he had received extortion threats following a settlement with a woman he was having an affair with. And last year, Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned as CNN president while acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive, an entanglement that surfaced during an investigation into now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo. . Former CBS chief Les Moonves resigned in September 2018, just hours after reports emerged of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. As CEO of NBCUniversal, Shell oversaw the company’s portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a leading motion picture company, major television and sports production operations and a group of television stations from foreground, according to the company’s website. He also oversaw the company’s theme parks and an ad-supported premium streaming service. Previously, Shell was president of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In this role, he oversaw content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversals’ film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Telemundo and NBCUniversal International. . Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell. This story has been corrected to show that Shell was not ousted from NBCUniversal, but is leaving as part of a mutual agreement with the company.

