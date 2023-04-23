Shah Rukh Mannat Guest Model Reveals Everything That Happened Inside | Bollywood





Spending an evening with Shah Rukh Khan is the dream of many fans but only a few are able to achieve it. One of those lucky fans, a model named Navpreet Kaur, was invited to Mannat and it was a night she will never forget. Navpreet took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and revisit everything that happened inside SRK’s home and what it was like to meet his family. (Also read: Shah Rukh recalls buying his first house in Mumbai as Gauri was waiting for Aryan) Model Navpreet Kaur was able to spend an evening with Shah Rukh Khan and his family in Mannat. Sharing a selfie with Shah Rukh, Navpreet wrote, I vowed never to post it, but the memory is too precious to keep to myself. Congratulations to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. King @iamsrk himself baked pizza, and that too vegetarian because kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain. The whole time I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was going to wake me up soon. I kept my calm and composure because I didn’t want to panic in front of him. She added: When the excitement of sitting at the table with him, his family and Pooja (Dadlani, SRK’s manager) started to bubble up, I excused myself and asked for directions to the restroom. He rose from his chair and, like an incredibly warm host, escorted me to the bathroom door. At this point, my heart wanted to scream with excitement, so I looked at the mirror in the room, and found myself silently screaming out loud, because of this incredible incident. Dinner was served and I was full with a slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement.” Navpreet then mentioned each of the house members. Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he may not remember me in a few days. Aryan is such a warm lover, despite looking like an angry young man. Suhana was busy killing. Pooja is her iconic self, and I still refuse to believe it wasn’t a dream, she wrote. As she left Mannat to return home, she was escorted to the gate by Shah Rukh himself. When the taxi driver stopped and saw Shah Rukh, he too slipped a selfie. After we said goodbye, his highness escorted me all the way, where my taxi was waiting and my taxi driver didn’t miss the opportunity to take a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles happen, she says. Navpreet’s post received 1,600 likes and many comments. Good luck to you. As Iranians, we cannot meet the king. It’s the best thing that happens to everyone once and it happened to you, it’s great, we wrote. Thank you so much for sharing your amazing and beautiful memory, another commented.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/model-invited-to-shah-rukh-khan-s-home-reveals-all-that-happened-inside-how-his-family-treated-her-101682239329931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

