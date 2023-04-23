Hollywood end: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McIlhenney’s Wrexham Red Dragons promoted to English Football League





Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney picked up a big win with their newly purchased football team this weekend. On Saturday, Wrexham Association football club, which the actors bought in 2021, moved to the English Football League after beating Boreham Wood 3-1. “Everything I own smells of champagne, beer and weed. I’m always somewhere between laughing and sobbing. This city and this sport is one of the most romantic things in the world. Thank you, @wrexham_afc “, shared Reynolds on Twitter. The post also featured Reynolds and Mcelhenney holding the trophy together and home fans celebrating the big win in the stands. RYAN REYNOLDS REVEALS HE TAKES A ‘LITTLE SABBATICAL’ FROM MAKING FILMS The ‘Deadpool’ star also posted a video, shot by actor Paul Rudd, of himself and McElhenney watching the winning moment and hugging as fans flocked to the court. Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, from Wales, praised Reynolds in a tweet, writing, “You are now an honorary Welsh boy,” to which Reynolds replied “thank you” with a shocked emoji. The team cast purchase was the subject of the FX 2022 docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham”. The show is slated for a second season, having followed the previously unlucky team working with Reynolds and McElhenney as new management. BLAKE LIVELY ROASTS WREXHAM AFC FAN ASKING HIM TO SEND A MESSAGE TO HIS GIRLFRIEND Wrexhams’ promotion to the English Football League comes after more than a decade of their relegation to the lower leagues of the UK professional football system. Promotion puts them in League Two, ahead of their previous position in English football’s Fifth Division, which features mostly semi-professional teams with smaller budgets, according to The Sporting News. This victory puts the team on the right path to climb the system to the top, the Premier League alongside famous clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, etc. “One thing that comes back to me over and over again,” Reynolds said in an interview with Fortune about the win, “is people said at the start, Why Wrexham, why Wrexham? That’s exactly why Wrexham. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “We can feel what this means for the city,” McElhenney told the on-court outlet. “It’s a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into the community, and to be welcomed into this experience, has been the honor of my life.” Wrexham is an industrial town of 65,000 people, located near the north-west border of England and Wales. The Wrexham Red Dragons are the third oldest football club in the world, founded in 1864. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The win had fans chanting “Were going up!” and left Reynolds in shock. “I’m not sure I can process what happened tonight,” he said. “I’m still a bit speechless.”

