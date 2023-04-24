How Actor Kang’s Arrest May Change Disney’s Plans

After the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaKang actor Jonathan Majors was arrested more than a month later, on March 25, for “multiple counts of third-degree assault, three counts of attempted third-degree assault, one count of aggravated harassment in second degree and one count of harassment in the second degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The 33-year-old actor is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 8, the date scheduled for his release from prison the evening of his arrest.

Two recent reports have contradicted Marvel’s reaction to Majors’ arrest.

Insider Jeff Sneider explained on The hot mic podcast who “Marvel has not made any decision regarding Jonathan Majors but they have met or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options for the future.” Furthermore, Sneider added that “someone like Damson Idris is the type of person who [Marvel] may consider replacing it.”

Conversely, Deadline reported that Marvel hasn’t discussed revamping Majors’ Kang character in future MCU projects.

Before Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deals with possibly finding a replacement, the Majors’ next run as Kang is set to hit Disney+ this year in Loki Season 2.

Loki’s Important Role In Jonathan Majors Season 2

marvel studios

The introduction of Victor Timely (played by Jonathan Majors) in the Ant Man 3 post-credits scene set up a major role for the actor in the second season of Loki.

As audiences already suspected due to the presence of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Quantum director Peyton Reed has confirmed that “this is a scene from season 2 of Loki.”

A report has set expectations for the majors as Timely/Kang will appear in at least three episodes of the Disney+ series. The post-credits scene seems to be pivotal to the season, as it’s apparently the first time Loki and Mobius have encountered a variation of Kang since Slyvie killed the One Who Remains at the end of Season 1.

Potential Disney Trailer Changes

marvel studios

According to insider Grace RandolphTHE Loki The Season 2 trailer is set to drop anytime, but could Marvel be making any adjustments?

The plan was made clear that Majors would play a huge role in God of Mischief’s second streaming season and would likely be heavily promoted ahead of the premiere.

However, in light of these recent events, Disney and Marvel Studios may wait until after the majors’ May 8 court date to see the verdict and then proceed from there.

It’s also possible the studio won’t make any adjustments and release the trailer before May 8, as Majors’ Kang was just heavily featured in a promotion for Quantum be available for purchase digitally.

Other Loki Season 2 Marketing Changes

marvel studios

The Majors’ career future is currently headed in the wrong direction, despite nothing official from Marvel. The actor is being recast in an unannounced Otis Redding biopic and the upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The man from my basement.

Despite the lack of an official court verdict, Major may have already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.

Flaunting Majors after his outstanding performance in Creed III And The ant Man 3 was certainly Marvel’s plan to set up the next season of Loki. In general, Majors is supposed to be (potentially) the most important player within the MCU for the rest of the multiverse saga.

Suddenly it may be wise to delay everything Loki promotional material until Majors is officially found guilty or not guilty of his charges starting March 25.

Marketing is one thing, but with a possible late summer or early fall release window, what could that mean for Majors’ role on the show itself?

Could Loki Season 2 Be Changed Significantly?

marvel studios

Marvel Studios may soon be faced with some tough decisions. If Majors is found guilty of the aforementioned assault and harassment charges, an overhaul would (most likely) become imminent.

The problem with this theoretical direction is that Loki’s second season starring Majors as Kang/Victor Timely has already been filmed. So what options would the studio have for its highly anticipated Disney+ series?

Controversy is not new to Hollywood; In recent memory, actor Armie Hammer has been accused of abuse, sexual assault, as well as other misconduct. He has quit all upcoming projects since these reports started to surface. Death on the Nile was Hammer’s last film released in 2022 but was filmed three years before it was released in theaters and the charges brought against it.

Other forms of controversy have also gotten actors fired. In a galaxy far, far away, The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano has not returned for a third season after her online posts suggested being a Republican today is almost like being a Jew during the Holocaust.

Likewise, when it comes to comic book projects, The CW fired Hartley Sawyer from the flash TV series in 2020 on tweets from 2014 deemed racist and misogynistic.

Speaking of the flashits star Ezra Miller (playing Barry Allen) has been arrested multiple times in 2022. The actor has been charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, burglary and other regarding charges linked to a farm in Vermont. However, Warner Bros. and DC are excited to release the flash in June and seem confident it will be a critical and commercial success, despite Miller’s behind-the-scenes actions.

Will it be a similar strategy for Marvel? Loki is ready for launch and it’s too late for reshoots without major delays that would cost the studio at least tens of millions of dollars.

If Majors is ultimately found guilty and essentially becomes nullified in Hollywood eyes, Marvel Studios may try to reduce his role in the upcoming series. Based on the overall plot, Loki Season 2 could continue Kang’s looming threat to the Avengers even as his on-screen role is reduced.

The sad truth is that this type of decision would likely hurt the quality of the show because it’s made to reduce backlash and distance themselves from a cast member, not for the greater good of the show being produced.

Disney and Marvel have remained silent on Jonathan Majors’ situation, likely waiting for more concrete decisions to be made, starting with his appearance in front of a judge on May 8.

Depending on how his legal situation evolves, Majors could play a big marketing role and remain Marvel’s villainous future on the big screen or be fired, appear in Lokibut quickly recast for future projects such as Avengers: Kang Dynasty.