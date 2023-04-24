Entertainment
Wrexham: National League title timeline under Hollywood stars
The takeover of Wrexham by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney launched a journey that would see the club secure a return to the Football League with the National League title.
from Wrexham 3-1 win against Boreham Wood sparked extraordinary scenes at a capacity racetrack, with owners joining in the celebrations with players and fans.
Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny creator in Philadelphia McElhenney have completed their takeover of the historic Welsh club in February 2021.
The club had languished in the fifth tier of English football since being relegated from the Football League in 2008 and nearly went bankrupt.
The actors’ involvement not only sparked a rejuvenation of the club’s fortunes on the pitch, but also raised its global profile with a documentary series on the wall and the presence of A-listers at games.
BBC Sport Wales looks back at how the brilliance of Hollywood transformed Wrexham’s fortunes.
Hollywood takeover and further promotion
Early 2020: Wrexham manager Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a possible change in ownership.
Summer 2020: Harris and his fellow directors agree to sign a nondisclosure agreement with interested parties, not realizing that the need for secrecy was due to the profile of potential investors.
September 23, 2020: Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to authorize the talks this could lead to a full takeover of the club moving forward at a special general meeting.
September 24, 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as potential investors.
November 8, 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney present their vision for the club to the Wrexham Supporters Trust via Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into “a global force”.
November 16, 2020: More than 98% supporters vote in favor of recovery.
November 18, 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney donate 6,000 to adapt the home of Wrexham fan Aiden Stott.
November 22, 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Reynolds and McElhenney and predicts they will “take the club to the next level”.
November 30, 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he has to work as an adviser at Wrexham.
December 15, 2020: Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Reynolds and McElhenney are “in it for the long haul”.
January 19, 2021: Wrexham announce that the board has concluded negotiations of the share purchase agreement and exchanged contracts.
January 27, 2021: Reynolds and McElhenney donate money to strengthen the Wrexham team although the recovery is not complete.
February 5, 2021: The Financial Conduct Authority approves the recovery plan.
February 9, 2021: Wrexham’s Hollywood takeover is complete.
May 29, 2021: Wrexham are missing out on a National League play-off place after a final day draw at Dagenham & Redbridge. The following day, the club parted ways with manager Dean Keates.
July 1, 2021: Phil Parkinson is confirmed as the club’s new manager.
July 23, 2021: Striker Paul Mullin, the previous season’s League Two Player of the Year, joins Cambridge United – the first in a series of high profile signings.
January 24, 2022: Striker Ollie Palmer joins AFC Wimbledon for a club record fee of 300,000.
May 15, 2022: Wrexham miss Stockport County for the title the last day of the season.
May 22, 2022: Wrexham are beaten 1-0 by Bromley in the FA Trophy final at Wembley with Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the crowd alongside the owners.
May 28, 2022: Wrexham’s promotion hopes are dashed as they are beaten 5-4 by Grimsby Town in an extraordinary semi-final play-off.
June 29, 2022: Wrexham are finalizing the purchase of their Racecourse Ground home from Wrexham Glyndwr University.
August 24, 2022: The Disney+ fly-on-the-wall documentary series Welcome Premiers to Wrexham.
November 8, 2022: A new KOP stand at the racecourse stadium receives council planning approval.
December 9, 2022: King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, meet the club’s players, staff and owners during a royal visit to the racecourse.
January 7, 2023: Wrexham knock Championship side Coventry City out of the FA Cup third round in a seven-goal thriller.
January 29, 2023: Wrexham are denied a famous FA Cup fourth round victory by Sheffield United’s late equalizer. They lose the replay at Bramall Lane 3-1.
February 3, 2023: The club announces that it will play in the United States for the first time in a 32-team sevens tournament with a prize pool of $1 million.
March 11, 2023: The team set a club record of 25 league matches unbeaten to stay top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southend United.
March 23, 2023: Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 39, is coming out of retirement to return to the club he played for earlier in his career.
March 26, 2023: A Welsh Women’s National record attendance of 9,511 sees Wrexham win the Genero Adran North title at the racecourse. The team would gain promotion to the Adran Premier a few weeks later with victory in the play-off final.
March 31, 2023: Reynolds and McElhenney pledge to continue supporting the club, despite the financial hit of nearly a 3 million loss in one year since taking office.
April 1, 2023: Wrexham hit the 100-point mark for the season and cruise to the top of the National League with a comfortable 5-1 win over Oldham Athletic.
April 10, 2023: Ben Foster’s last-minute penalty save sends Wrexham back to the top with a crucial 3-2 win over former leaders Notts County in an exhilarating game.
April 18, 2023: A 3-0 win over Yeovil Town secures 107 points to set an English professional single-season points record.
April 20, 2023: The club announces that it will against Chelsea and Manchester United in July during the pre-season in the United States.
April 22, 2023: Despite conceding a goal after 43 seconds, Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to secure the Football League title and promotion, sparking wild celebrations at the racecourse.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65364762
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
