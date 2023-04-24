Mad Men star reflects on the intense but rewarding experience of being a child actor





Kiernan Shipka opens up about what it was like to be a child actor on Mad Men. Shipka made her debut in 2007 playing Sally Draper, the daughter of Don Draper (Jon Hamm). Since then, she has leveraged her stardom in long-term roles in The Legend of Korra, Chilling Adventures of Sabrinaand the upcoming HBO miniseries White House Plumbers.

In an interview with Page 6Shipka explained the experience of starring in Mad Men when she was just a child and how it continues to influence her. Shipka spent eight seasons as a member of Mad Men, which gave her the opportunity to grow as an actress and reflect on the skills of those around her. Although she sees that the experience was certainly difficult, it was the perfect opportunity for her to have a real start. Check out his quote below: “I’m surprised because I didn’t really think it was heavy at the time. I didn’t know anything else. That’s what I did. But looking back, I’m like, ‘Yeah, well, that was really intense. I was very lucky when I was a child. Just to trust each other with the performance and not really doubt. And I think in turn, I just didn’t really doubt myself and found my abilities in a way that I might not have if they were smothered or people tried to shape them or modify them in one way or another. They let me be on this set, and I’m very grateful for that. Why being a child actor is so hard It’s not easy being a child actor, especially on a hugely popular show. Mad Men may have taught Shipka a lot about acting, which might explain why Shipka wants to come back to Mad Men, but it is still a difficult weight for a child to bear. After all, America’s eyes were on Shipka when she was still just a 7-year-old girl trying to find her place in the world. Trying to balance this burden can be intense even for an adult. Child actors also have different expectations than adults. While adults can dedicate every minute of their day to their performance, child actors also need to consider their school performance and other daily responsibilities. They also can’t work the hours that adult actors can, which means aspects of the production have to change every time the child is on set. Mad Men should have adjusted her shooting hours considerably for Shipka’s appearances, which is likely why she doesn’t become a relevant figure until later in the series. In a production with the plot of Mad Men, trying to understand the overall narrative can also be difficult for young actors. After all, with the ad campaigns, business, and all the political clout of a historical drama, trying to figure out that story can be a heartbreaking time for a little girl. While it’s possible to grab it, it’s no wonder Shipka found the Mad Men intense, but rewarding experience. Source: Page 6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/mad-men-show-kiernan-shipka-child-actor-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos