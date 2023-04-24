Hollywood Director Finally Gives Sydney The Romantic Comedy She Deserves





While mission: impossible 2 and apparently the recent Ryan Gosling movie The fell guy actually set in Sydney, Hollywood films that have been shot here over the past 25 years have often focused on sci-fi or fantasy worlds. They flee the Matrix trilogy and two star wars installments up to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder And The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Sometimes Sydney doubled for other parts of the world, including Paris in Red Mill!, New York in Gatsby the magnificentJapan in hacksaw crest and Englands Lake District in the Peter Rabbit movies. Sydney Cricket Ground was one of the filming locations for the Hollywood romantic comedy: director Will Gluck (left) and actors Sydney Sweeney and Dermot Mulroney at a Sydney Swans match. Credit: instagram I grew up in New York and live in Los Angeles now, Gluck said. Sydney may be controversial, a much prettier city than these two places, but it has the same things as these cities. The director whose previous films include Easy, Friends with benefits And Anne said much of what had swirled around the internet about his as-yet-untitled romantic comedy was untrue. It’s not called anyone but you and it’s not an adaptation of Shakespeare A lot of noise for nothing. But the cast includes Dermot Mulroney (The wedding of my best friend), Bryan Brown and Rachel Griffiths. They both fell in love with Sydney, Australia: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell on set. Credit: instagram Gluck called Sweeney and Powell two of the most talented and kind people I have ever worked with. They both fell in love with Sydney, Australia. All three of us promised to make another film together very soon. The film’s post-production will be based in Los Angeles but the visual effects are done in Sydney. While Gluck has joked in the past that he was living in a tough suburb called Mosman when he brought his wife and two daughters to stay for six months to film Peter Rabbit 2this time he was based in Paddington even tougher. He renewed his affection for Australian television in particular RBTwhich he calls his favorite show in the world. Fun in Sydney: left to right, Charlee Fraser, Darren Barnett, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Credit: instagram Loading I absolutely watched RBT then twice last week I had my own personal RBT, which is always a thrill, says Gluck. He passed: Three green zeros. Gluck hopes to be back in Sydney filming Peter Rabbit 3 next year. The script is being written, by me and other people now, he said. So, it’s definitely on the cards. A cultural guide to go out and love your city. Sign up for our Culture Fix newsletter here.

