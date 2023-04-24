Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Eid look: Wow…





Samantha Ruth Prabhu is smitten with Kangana Ranaut’s latest Eid looks. The Shaakuntalam star on April 23 reacted to the Queen actor’s Instagram post. Kangana, in her post, shared her Eid looks. She can be seen wearing a beautiful, heavily embroidered, multi-colored kurta ensemble. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, “Every festival is a potential memory, explore it. Live it. Feel it.” Reacting to the post, Samantha took to Tanu Weds actor Manu’s comments section and wrote “Wow” followed by red heart emojis. Kangana also shared a video of herself in the Eid look. For the caption, she just used a black heart. Besides Samantha, many others have also reacted. One of his fans wrote. “you are beautiful”. Another user commented, “Beautiful Sherni Bollywood ki aana shan…kangana ranaut…love you mom.” Check out her Eid look below: The connection between Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have always been support systems for each other. We often see the actors shouting at each other. They also exchange birthday wishes on social media and often comment on each other’s social media posts. The work of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in London with her Citadel team. The actor recently attended the premiere of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel with Varun Dhawan and other cast members. Samantha and Varun will remake the official Hindi version of Priyanka and Richard Madden’s Citadel. While the Russo Brothers directed Priyanka Chopra’s version of the series, filmmaker Raj and DK will direct Samantha and Varun’s version of the series, which will have a different name. This will mark the digital debut of Varun Dhawan and the second collaboration between Samantha and Raj and DK after The Family Man by Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha was recently seen in the film Shaakuntalam, also starring Malayalam star Dev Mohan. The film opened to mixed reviews and did not do well at the box office. We will soon see her in the movie Kushi, with Vijay Deverakonda. Facade of Kangana Ranaut’s work Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a series of films. As the actress prepares for the release of her film Emergency, starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, Sita: The Incarnation among others. While the Dhaakad actress will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, she will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in The Incarnation. Tejas is also inspired by a true story.

