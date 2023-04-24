Writer Debora Cahn on ‘The Diplomat’: NPR

NPR’s Adrian Florido talks with writer Debora Cahn about his new show The diplomat streaming on Netflix.

In new Netflix series ‘The Diplomat,’ Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler, a career foreign service officer who reluctantly agrees to serve as US ambassador to the UK after dozens of British sailors are killed in a an attack on an aircraft carrier. It’s a last-minute change from the position she was already packing her bags for and looking forward to. Here she is learning her new assignment from the president and his chief of staff.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW “LE DIPLOMAT”)

KERI RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) Sorry, I’m going to Kabul.

NANA MENSAH: (As Billie Appiah) We’ll take care of that. I realize London has a ceremonial component, and you were prepared to do more substantial work in Kabul.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) I’m hoping to save some of what it took us 2,400 American lives to build. It looks substantial.

MICHAEL MCKEAN: (as President William Rayburn) Billie.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) I’m just saying it’s hard to imagine.

MCKEAN: (as President William Rayburn) She can’t imagine it.

MENSAH: (As Billie Appiah) The president is asking you to be ambassador to the UK.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) It’s an honor and a privilege.

MCKEAN: (as President William Rayburn) That’s pretty much it.

FLORIDO: Once in London, the new ambassador must avoid an international crisis while maneuvering around her fellow diplomat husband, played by Rufus Sewell. “The Diplomat” is written and produced by Debora Cahn. She’s known for her work on “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Homeland,” and she’s here now. Debora Cahn, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

DEBORA CAHN: Thank you very much. It’s good to be here.

FLORIDO: It’s great to have you. You’ve worked on a lot of political dramas and shows exploring international crises. What made you say, OK, now I want to do a show about a diplomat working behind the scenes to stop Britain and the United States from starting a war?

CAHN: When I was working on “Homeland,” we had the pleasure of having a lot of experts from different fields during our research phase, and one of them was an ambassador named Beth Jones, who came – and she started talking, and after two minutes of talking, it becomes clear that what she’s done in her career wouldn’t be out of place in an action movie at all. And it occurred to me that we have ambassadors in crisis areas all over the world doing things that, for the most part, we never hear about. If they do their job well, it never reaches our radar screen, but they are deeply committed to ending wars or stopping them before they start – high stakes, high intensity things that require an amount enormous amount of knowledge, experience and bravery.

FLORIDO: Part of the reason Kate was asked on your show to serve as an ambassador to the UK is that the president is sort of looking for a new vice president, and that job serves as a testing ground . But Kate, who has always been a career diplomat and not a political appointee – she hates the limelight, and she makes it very clear in this scene where her aide and husband are getting her ready for a photo shoot.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW “LE DIPLOMAT”)

RUFUS SEWELL: (As Hal Wyler) You have to look into the Cinderella stuff.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) I’m not Cinderella. I’m here for 30 funerals. The only long garment I have packed is a burqa. I have a black suit and I have another black suit, and I don’t dress with someone named Pippa, so a women’s magazine may ask who I wear and what advice I have for little ones girls.

FLORIDO: Why did you want Kate to be someone who isn’t power and ego hungry, who avoids attention?

CAHN: I’ve always been interested in the dynamics of who we choose as leaders, particularly national leadership, and the crack or chasm between what we think we’re looking for and what we actually want in the job. So I wanted to take a closer look at what it means to try to close that gap – or do we really want to close it? Is that something that we can maybe shift from our focus on which candidate drinks which beer in which situation and refocus on what can really understand politics at a granular level and ultimately reduce a lot of the complexity to a decision that needs to be made in a timely manner?

FLORIDO: Much of the show centers around the relationship between Kate and her husband, Hal, who is also a career diplomat like her but has a very different style. He is charismatic. He likes to call the shots. He’s a bit of a jolly manager (ph). But in this new chapter for the couple in the UK, they have to take the back seat. I want to play a clip from the first episode, where the two disagree on how Kate should handle a call with the British Prime Minister.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW “LE DIPLOMAT”)

SEWELL: (As Hal Wyler) What are you going to tell him, Prime Minister?

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) I’m a call listener.

SEWELL: (As Hal Wyler) It’s like the opposite of ass on the saddle, Kate.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) More than once, I’ve told you, when you land in a new position, it’s wise to spend a week or a month with your mouth shut listening.

SEWELL: (as Hal Wyler) Yeah, well, I never did it because I thought it was a dumb idea. Rayburn is going to talk about NATO, but you’re here to smooth things over with the Brits. You have to keep the focus tight.

RUSSELL: (As Kate Wyler) I’m not doing this like you would.

SEWELL: (As Hal Wyler) Well, that’s fine. Don’t do it wrong.

FLORIDO: I was wondering if, as you were developing this relationship for the screen, if you spoke with a lot of real-life diplomatic couples who had had these kinds of experiences?

CAHN: I did. It was a dynamic that – it was a marital dynamic that I was interested in because I see it a lot in my own industry – people meeting at work and kind of falling in love in the whirlwind of doing something that they like. And that creates its own exponential reaction, which is extremely exciting and romantic and then creates a situation where, 10 years later, you’re married to someone who is sometimes your collaborator and sometimes your competitor.

FLORIDO: Well, those are dynamics that you explore so convincingly in your new show. Debora Cahn – she is the showrunner and creator of the new series ‘The Diplomat’, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Debora Cahn, thank you very much for joining us.

CAHN: Thank you, Adrian. It was a pleasure talking with you.

