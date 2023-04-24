Emily Ratajkowski Addresses Harry Styles’ Makeup Video





Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about this video of her kissing with Harry Styles that went viral last month. Talk with Spanish vogue, the actress said she didn’t expect the video to leak and dismissed the idea that she and Styles’ recent ex, Olivia Wilde, were feuding. Last month, video footage was leaked showing Styles and Ratajkowski locking lips at Toyko. Ratajkowski is currently divorcing her ex of four years, embattled producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, while Styles and Wilde broke up last November. Talk with Spanish vogue Journalist Eva Blanco Medina, Ratajkowski, said: “It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then to let the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who went from a three year relationship to a four year relationship. So it’s the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating phase. Ratajkowski also commented on what Blanco Medina described as the media’s tendency to perpetuate the narrative of female confrontation. The actress first opened up about the recent controversy surrounding a 23-year-old Instagram model who said she had a year-long affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine before reverting to Wilde. (Levine denied the affair last fall but admitted he crossed the line.) I was frustrated with how an attack narrative was being established against this girl, Ratajkowski said, noting that as someone in a real-life relationship, Levine was really the one with obligations. I feel bad for Olivia, added Ratajkowski, because she had to go through this situation many times. After the video of the kiss became public, the expected headlines followed; Ratajkowski, who allegedly tangled with Wilde a few weeks before the kiss At vanity lounge Oscars Party, was said to be begging for Wildes’ pardon. When asked if his supposed beef with Wilde wasn’t real, Ratajkowski replied: That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate problem. Despite the leaked video, however, it looks like Ratajkowski isn’t planning on limiting his personal life for privacy reasons any time soon. While some celebrities hire security teams and avoid overly public outings, Ratajkowski said, I want to keep pressing New York City, a place I’ve always fantasized about. This means that articles, tweets or TikToks will be made about my personal life inaccurately, said the actress, but today it is worth it because I prefer to have freedom. At this point, Ratajkowski told the Spaniard vogue that her life mainly revolves around her son and his work. That said, her biggest privacy concerns now focus on her child. Explaining our relationship with the paparazzi is complex, Ratajkowski said. I don’t want you to be afraid of them. But, at the same time, he must know that they are not his friends. If something were to happen to him, they wouldn’t run to protect him. I’m sure they would take a picture before.

