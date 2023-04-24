‘About time’: How ‘Indian Matchmaking’ found love – and success – on Netflix





It took 10 years for Smriti Mundhra to get Indian Matchmaking do. Mundhra says she started hosting the reality show, which focuses on the work of longtime matchmaker Sima Taparia, around 2008, even before Netflix offered any original series or streaming TV content. . While Mundhra has approached other major media companies, she says they all got the same response: “[They said] wow, that’s very niche… The question was, “Has she ever worked with Americans?” I said, ‘She works with Americans. They just happen to be American Indians.” She stuck with the idea, eventually introducing it to Netflix’s then-head of unscripted content Bela Bajaria, a Native American woman who Mundhra says saw the show’s international appeal right away. In 2020, Netflix released the first season of Indian Matchmakingsparking an international discussion on arranged marriage. Taparia, who tells customers to call her Sima Aunty, explained the job of a matchmaker in the series’ very first episode. “In India, we don’t say arranged marriage…there is marriage and then love marriage. Marriages are between two families. Both families have their reputations and several million dollars at stake. So the parents guide the children, and [helping] that’s the job of a matchmaker.” This week the show kicks off its third season, featuring Taparia commuting between London and the United States, her luggage full of traditional fare advising singles like Priya, an attractive 35-year-old dating after a divorce and worries that the men she meets will think she’s broke.” During one episode, we see Taparia sitting down with Priya and her parents, handing her mother a sheet with information about the potential match. Although Priya says she plans to be open-minded about Sima Aunty’s choices, she rejects the first man because he is mostly bald. Matchmaker Sima Taparia or Sima Aunty in Indian Matchmaking.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that arranged marriage equals forced marriage,” says Mundhra. “The beauty of many of our cultural traditions is their elasticity. Yes, the traditional definition of arranged marriage is that it is arranged by two families. But in our modern times…the idea of ​​arrangement is more recognition than marriage affects more than the two people who decide to marry.”

Critics attack ‘Indian matchmaking’

Critics said Indian Matchmaking glosses over significant issues in the system of arranged marriages, normalizes preferences for lighter-skinned partners, discrimination by the caste system, and focuses on Taparia’s affluent, mostly Hindu clientele.

Atlantic says the show “exposes the easy acceptance of caste. The Guardian called him “division”. An Indian woman born in the United States told BuzzFeed News the series was “very engaging” to watch.

But Mundhra says the show encourages a broader discussion.

“It would have been very easy to eliminate references to skin color or religion or caste or whatever, but it wouldn’t look authentic,” she adds. “[Anyone] who is South Asian, mostly Indian, watching the show, [if] there was no reference to those things, they’d be like, ‘This isn’t real.’ ”

Mundhra met Tamparia when she used his services years ago. The matchmaker even placed ads in a newspaper to help find suitors. Mundhra ultimately rejected the process and forged a “love marriage” with a non-Indian man she met in college; the couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Is it strange that the creator of Indian Matchmaking didn’t use a matchmaker herself?

“I had many, many arguments with my mother about the pressure she put on me to get married and follow a certain heteronormative path,” says Mundhra, who says it took a few more years of therapy and growth before she’s ready for a long-term relationship.

“I think the aspect I was rejecting was the idea that I’m incomplete without it and I’m judged if I don’t have that. [marriage]“, she adds. “It’s not about messing with the system or the process. It’s more of a blow to societal pressure.”