070 Shake, redveil announced as A&O Ball performers 070 Shake, redveil announced as A&O Ball performers





Rapper 070 Shake will headline the A&O Ball concert, with rapper redveil opening the event, A&O Productions announced Sunday. 070 Shake is well known for tracks such as “Escapism” with RAYE, “Glitter” and “Ghost Town” with Kanye West. Since signing with GOOD Music in 2016 at age 19, 070 Shake has appeared on tracks with stars like Pusha T and DJ Khaled, bringing her sentimental voice to powerful rap songs. In his latest album “You Can’t Kill Me”, released in 2022, 070 Shake talks about emotional investment, co-dependency and withdrawal. The album serves to expose his deepest feelings and has been described as “ahead of its time” by Rolling Stone. “We are so attached to this physical world that it makes us more susceptible to being hurt,” she said of her views that inspired her new album in an A&O press release. redveil is a rapper-producer known for his soulful tracks reminiscent of the 90s and early 2000s. He has self-released three albums and is set to open for big name artists Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs later this year. The sound of redveil has been compared to J. Cole, Tyler the Creator and Dr. Dre for the way it combines live instruments and samples. “I create worlds filled with sun and water,” Redveil said in the release. The concert will take place at Metro Chicago on April 27. Students can claim their free tickets on the Norris Box Office website and will have access to transportation to and from the event. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @ellajeffriess Related stories: — Flo Milli and Dreamer Isioma party at the A&O Ball — Flo Milli and Dreamer Isioma announced as A&O Ball concert performers — Vince Staples and Kodie Shane perform at the sold-out A&O Ball

