Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 47 as tributes pour in for actor

Emmerdale and The Hunt For Raoul Moat star Dale Meeks has died aged 47, his family confirmed on Sunday.

The popular actor played Simon Meredith on the long-running ITV soap opera between 2003 and 2006 after establishing his career in legendary teen drama Byker Grove alongside Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.

His death, the cause of which has yet to be announced, was confirmed by a family member on Facebook, after which the presenting duo led a flood of tributes on social media.

He said: ‘So incredibly sad. Step brother, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a boy could ever wish for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now that you’re not here to share it anymore.

‘Thank you all for all the beautiful messages and memories you shared.

“The support from Dale’s friends has been so incredibly strong over these past chaotic and heartbreaking hours that I can’t help but be impressed.”

Friends, family and fans shared emotional tributes in the comments section, with one writing: “Incredibly sad”

Another said: ‘It hasn’t sunk yet and today has been a bit of a blur. Dale, you will be greatly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humor and a bigger laugh than both!’

A third said: ‘Oh my God, I’m really sorry to hear that. Sending you lots of love xxx.’

Another commented: “RIP Dale, great actor in TV and theater”

A shocked fan added: ‘Wow just watched it looking for Raoul Moat way too young’

Someone wrote, “Wow what’s up RIP #DaleMeeks heartbreaking” along with a crying face emoji.

Ant and Dec, who starred alongside Dale in Byker Grove, also took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

They wrote on Twitter: “We are incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing.

“He was the nicest of lads, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, archenemy of the Byker ‘Grovers’!” A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well beautiful boy ‘

Dale’s pal Stephen Sullivan wrote on Instagram: “Such sad news today. Dale Meeks has been an inspiration to me, watching the band when I was younger, watching them play on stage, seeing him on TV and working with him.

“He was such a talent. He had so much more to give. He was loved and respected more than he thought. The last time I worked with him was a real pleasure.

“Craig Richardson, Dale and I made these little green screen movies in lockdown with Danielle Mendes and at a difficult time we laughed so hard, usually at my expense and unable to hold a melody even with a drunken sailor.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet and today has been a bit of a blur. Dale you will be greatly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humor and a bigger laugh than both !I love you big man ‘

The Geordie Dale actor, who began his acting career in Byker Grove, appeared on an episode of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which aired last week.

He tweeted about his role in the new series, which told the story of one of Britain’s most infamous manhunts, in which the shotgun-wielding bully killed the lover of his ex-girlfriend before shooting her, as well as a policeman.

Alongside a photo of a doorway, Dale wrote: “Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it up xxx’

Recent role: The Geordie Dale actor, who began his acting career in Byker Grove, appeared on an episode of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which aired last week

During Dale’s time on Emmerdale, his character Simon was romantically linked to Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) but left the village for a new life in Costa Rica.

Dale also won a celebrity version of Stars in Their Eyes alongside Mark Charnock as they appeared as the Blues Brothers.

He has previously toured the UK with the musical Chicago and appeared in the West End production of Love Never Dies.

He’s also appeared in Casualty, the Inspector George Gently drama series, and even had a role in Tracey Beaker’s spin-off The Dumping Ground as a watch sergeant.