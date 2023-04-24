Connect with us

Entertainment

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes pour in for the legend

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes pour in for the legend

 


Sachin Tendulkar
Image source: GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes are pouring in for the legend

Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 today and well wishes are pouring in for the legendary cricketer. He is currently with Mumbai Indians as a mentor in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Lots of wishes are coming for Tendulkaron on his special day and here we list for you all wishes from politicians from Bollywood celebrities to current and former cricketers:

Latest Cricket News

Live Updates:Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: From Bollywood celebrities to cricketers, wishes are pouring in for the legend

Refresh

  • April 24, 2023
    8:34 (REAL)
    posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sehwag wishing the master with ‘Shirshasana’