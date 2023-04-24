Entertainment
Super Mario Box Office Hits $872 Million Worldwide, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is a Winner – The Hollywood Reporter
The box office continues to heat up as the summer season approaches.
Illumination and Universal The movie Super Mario Bros. remained a behemoth at the multiplex in its third weekend as it crossed the $400 million mark domestically and $800 million worldwide to finish Sunday with a remarkable $871.8 million. dollars.
It easily won the weekend race in North America with an estimated $58.2 million from 4,350 theaters for a domestic run-up of $434.3 million through Sunday. Overseas, it earned an additional $70.7 million for a foreign total of $437.5 million.
Super Mario continues to make history. The superseded photo jurassic world ($46.4 million) to rank as Universal’s third-biggest weekend in history. It was also the seventh-biggest third weekend among any film at the domestic box office after topping Spider-Man: No Coming Home ($56 million), and the biggest for an animated title, not inflation-adjusted.
Other new records: mario is now the highest-grossing animated film in Universal’s history at the domestic box office after beating Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.7 million) and third highest of any Universal film behind jurassic world And AND the alienunadjusted.
The film adaptation of the Nintendo video game feels more like an all-ages blockbuster than an animated tentpole thanks to its cross-generational appeal and will become the first film of 2023 to join the billion-dollar club.
Warner Bros. new supernatural offering Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment of the cult series created by Sam Raimi. The film opened to around $23.5 million from 3,402 theaters, ahead of expectations and on par with the likes of the recent horror hit. cocaine bear. Overseas, it scarred $16.8 million in 58 markets for a global start of $40.3 million. Mexico led with $1.9 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $1.9 million.
Directed and written by Lee Cronin, the film was embraced by critics and earned a B CinemaScore from audiences (that’s a solid rating for the horror genre). Men made up 58% of all ticket buyers, while the vast majority of the public, 67%, were between 18 and 34 years old.
Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as sisters in a twisted family story of demonic possession. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher co-star.
The film was originally intended to go straight to HBOMax, but Warners changed course as part of its overall focus on the theater, a mandate given when the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, took office.
at Guy Ritchie The deal also open this weekend. Distributed by MGM, the military action-thriller came in third with around $6.3 million and counting from 2,611 theaters on Friday. The well-reviewed film earned an A CinemaScore and appealed to older consumers (27% of ticket buyers were 55 and older).
The deal stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a US Army sergeant who returns to Afghanistan to rescue his former interpreter, played by Dar Salim, from the clutches of the Taliban.
Lionsgate Legacy John Wick: Chapter 4 ranked #4 with an estimate of $5.8 million from 2,685 locations for a national tally approaching $170 million.
Amazon and Ben Affleck’s biographical drama for adults Air rounded out the top five with $5.6 million for a national tally of $41.3 million.
The headline at the specialized box office is that of Ari Aster handsome is scared, which has expanded nationwide after getting off to a flying start last weekend in four theaters. The mind-blowing film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, came in at No. 9 with an estimate of $2.7 million from 965 locations for a domestic sum of $3.1 million.
Elsewhere, specialist distributor Searchlight has decided to open Stephen Williams’ Knight nationally from the outset. The period drama stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the famous French nobleman, violinist and mixed-race bandleader.
Knight ranked No. 11 on its debut with a screening of $1.5 million from 1,275 theaters.
Among the specialty remnants, the Picturehouse and National Geographic Documentary Films’ Wildlife The conservation documentary continued to generate interest in its third weekend. The film grossed $44,614 from 14 theaters grossing $112,227 and enjoyed the third-biggest weekend of the year at the Angelika in New York.
Wildlife also did well at the Angelika Pop-Up in Washington, DC, and has the second highest grossing of the year so far at Landmark’s Opera Plaza in San Francisco.
Oscar-winning filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), Wildlife chronicles the work of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins.
April 23, 7:20 a.m.: Updated with revised estimates.
April 23, 10 a.m.: Updated with additional estimates.
This story was originally published on April 22 at 7:44 a.m.
