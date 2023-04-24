Alec Baldwin resumes filming Rust | Entertainment





Alec Baldwin has resumed filming “Rust”. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set of the film in October 2021, but Alec resumed filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana on Friday (04/21/23). The Hollywood star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were seen having dinner together near the Montana plateau on Thursday. An eyewitness told PEOPLE, “They were in good spirits. They seem in good spirits.” Alec and other “Rust” producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, in October. Hutchins was also brought in as an executive producer, as part of the settlement agreement. Earlier this month, meanwhile, prosecutors warned that dropping manslaughter charges against the actor “does not absolve [him] of criminal culpability”. Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have warned that “charges could be re-filed” after further investigations. The couple said in a statement: “Over the past few days and in preparation for the preliminary hearing on May 3, 2023, new facts have come to light which require further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander ‘Alec’ Rae Baldwin, III. “Therefore, we cannot proceed within the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence provided by law enforcement in their current form. We will therefore dismiss the charges of manslaughter against Mr. Baldwin for conduct further investigation. “This decision does not exonerate Mr. Baldwin of his criminal culpability and charges could be brought again. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing.” Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with manslaughter over the tragedy, and the couple have confirmed the case against her is continuing. Prosecutors said, “The charges against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged.”

