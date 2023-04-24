Entertainment
‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
Eric Braeden, best known for his portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit soap “The Young and the Restless” is currently battling cancer, the actor revealed in a moving video on Facebook Live.
German actor, 82, shared with his fans that while recovering from knee surgery, he started having prostate issues.
“I hate to be his, but I think it may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this. It will happen to them. Your prostate gets bigger as you get older,” he shared. Braeden revealed that he had trouble going to the bathroom, so much so that he had to have a catheter inserted. After seeing a urologist, the problem persisted, leaving Braeden in immense pain one day on his way to work.
“I was close to Cedar’s [Sinai] the hospital and I thought, I’m just going to go to the urology department, so be it. They might recognize me, who knows, but I’ll just try,” he recalled of the experience.
Eric Braeden has revealed that he is currently undergoing cancer treatment. (Steve Granitz/CBS Photo Archive)
After speaking with a new urologist, who coincidentally told Braeden that he had learned English from his character Victor in “The Young and the Restless”, he discovered that his condition was more serious.
Much to Braeden’s shock, he learned he also had cancer. His doctor, however, was optimistic he could extract the cancer while performing a procedure that would also help his enlarged prostate.
“I said okay,” Braeden recalled. “It goes without saying that I was surprised. But I was determined to face it. … You don’t really know what type of cancer it is until you get into it,” said he added about his prognosis.
In the soap, Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman, who is married to Nikki Newman’s character Melody Thomas Scott. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)
“After the operation, he said, ‘I think I have it all figured out.’ And I said, ‘Awesome, I love it’,” Braeden said of the initial exchange with her doctor. A few days later, the doctor read the actor’s biopsy report and told Braeden that in addition to low-grade cancer cells in his body, there were also high-grade cancer cells. According to his doctor, the cancer was not believed to have “penetrated the muscle wall”, so the course of treatment would be through immunotherapy.
Once a week for six weeks, Braeden says he receives treatment with BCG, which according to the American Cancer Society, “is the most common intravesical immunotherapy for treating early-stage bladder cancer. BCG is a germ related to that which causes tuberculosis ( TB), but it does not usually cause serious illness.When BCG is introduced into the bladder in liquid form through a catheter, it helps to “activate” the cells of the immune system there, which then attacks the cancer cells in the bladder.”
Eric Braeden initially had trouble going to the bathroom, which led him to see a urologist. The doctor later discovered that the actor had cancer. (Victoria Sirakova)
Braeden says he had two infusions and while he felt weaker than normal, he is doing relatively well.
“I’m fine, really. It’s not bad. I hope it stays that way. But every time you go, you cringe because they’re going to bring up your you-know-what. And t ‘infuse with this serum. But if it helps, then never mind, I will. So that’s where I’m at right now.
The actor, who also prides himself on being a regimented athlete and former footballer, says he has reduced his training load, which has been a difficult adjustment.
“There’s always this ambition where you have to go hard, and just do it, and I’ve learned now to listen to my body more and not do it all, you know,” he told the camera. “So if you saw me a little bad, yes, I was. But I’m going to lick this, okay? That bastard is not going to get me. I’m going to get he. GOOD. And I’ll be in great shape soon.”
In the midst of his battle, Braeden finds joy in working.
“I’m always happy to be able to go to work. That’s what I enjoy. It entertains me. I love to play. I like knowing that – that I am entertaining people. And, yes,” he said. said, getting emotional, “I love your support. It means a lot, okay?”
“Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland 40th Anniversary” – Cover of the CBS series The Young and the Restless, which airs on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Eric Braeden. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
“So whenever you have someone in the family who is going through this, support them. It can work. I also know someone close to me who has had cancer; with chemo, which is more difficult, much harder. They survived. So nowadays there are so many advances in cancer treatment that you can survive it,” he said with a fist bump before blowing a kiss to the camera.
Newman appeared in nearly 4,000 episodes of the CBS soap, last appearance on the show earlier this year.
|
