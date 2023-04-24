Priyanka Chopra on the evolution of Indian cinema and its growing presence in Hollywood

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link Bridge, suspended on cables crossing the Mahim Strait, is a magnificent sight! Crossing the relentless flow of traffic on this five and a half kilometer eight-lane bridge that connects West Mumbai to Worli, you will reach the heart of the city. When we caught up with the global star at the Lower Parels St Regis Hotel, one thing became clear Priyanka and Mumbai have the same vibe. The same energy and the same pleasant aura even in the middle of a busy schedule.

One look at her, and we tend to forget that she won the Miss World title 23 years ago. She entered the room wearing a pretty orange dress, black pointy heels and a warm smile. Her confidence, her perception of the world, her choice of words and her positive attitude clearly show that she still impalpably wears this Miss World crown on her head.

She has a few Hollywood projects up her sleeve. Priyanka plays a spy called Nadia in the sci-fi thriller web series “Citadel.” She talks about films, her new projects, the key role played by India and South Asia in world cinema, and women. Although she told us not to ask anything personal, the actor spoke openly about his daughter.

It’s your 22nd year in the movies and you have some dream projects lined up for the next 10 years. In an industry where heroines have a limited lifespan, how do you stay relevant?

It’s true; I had a long sleeve in the industry. I started when I was 17, and even now I don’t feel like I’m a day older than 17 (laughs). I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my personal and professional life, but the lessons I’ve learned here have given me the confidence to pursue my work in Hollywood. I have acted in several excellent Hindi films and collaborated with many talented directors. I’ve done author-supported roles, character roles, and cameos. However, my Hollywood journey has only just begun. While my roles in “Quantico”, “Baywatch” and “Matrix Resurrection” have been noticed, I want to explore a wide range of characters in Hollywood. I hope to be able to realize this dream in the next 10 years.

What were the challenges you faced in Hollywood after being in Bollywood for so long?

I started in Hollywood as a rookie and landed my first role through auditions. This does not mean that hearing is a negative thing. It is a fantastic platform for talented people to seize an opportunity. Auditions are solely based on your talent and not your industry connections. It took me ten years to get a project like ‘Citadel’ and receive equal billing on posters.

With the invasion of OTT, cinema has changed a lot. Now content is king. To what extent has this contributed to the evolution of actresses?

When I started in Bollywood, heroines were considered second-class citizens. We had to settle for 5-6 songs and 5-6 scenes in a movie. But over the years, I’ve noticed my peers demanding prominent screen space for themselves. The actors who came before us, like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, had earned their place in the cinema and were used to making the headlines. It’s what made us demand our fair share of screen time.

My peers are capable of carrying a film on their shoulders on their own, and they have too. They became producers and screenwriters. They said, “If you can’t give us what we deserve, we’ll create this space for ourselves,” and they can. Change will only happen when such conversations and discussions take place continuously.

The ‘Citadel’ series contains many action scenes. You’ve done action movies before, but now, being a mother, are you afraid to do such scenes?

The Russo Brothers do the stunts on “Citadel,” the same team that did Avengers. And I did 80% of the action scenes in the film myself. I left the risky parts to the experts because I’m not about to take unnecessary bruises or bother my producers. It was my decision even before becoming a mother.

RRR shone at the Oscars this time. Do you think the attitude of Westerners towards Indian films has changed? Do you see more possibilities there for Indian films?

Of course. Indian cinema has finally reached the global market after going through several hurdles. We have managers and technicians of international standards. Hollywood recognized it. Web streaming is also one of the reasons for this interest. When I started in Hollywood, there were barely 5 or 6 Indians or South Asians. When I hosted a pre-Oscar party, there were 300 to 400 Oscar-nominated South Asian artists. I was so moved to see this. I consider it my responsibility to create more opportunities for those who come after me. I have my own production house. We now have a first contract with Amazon. I hope to introduce more South Asian stories and artists to the global market. There are plans for this and over time we hope to realize them.

You recently revealed that it was in “Citadel” for the first time that you were paid on par with the hero. But in 2023, when women are paid more than men, aren’t men in danger?

It’s true. I have a few big men in my life who are unsure of my success. That said, I’ve also seen insecure men. The men were proud to be breadwinners. But when they see women doing this, they may feel threatened. But we can also make them understand this change. The times are changing.

Will you make your foray into South Indian cinema?

Of course. I have so much respect and love for South Indian cinema. I have friends in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. If an interesting offer presents itself, I am ready to accept it. I might need help with the language.

You were mocked at school for your color and bullied in Bollywood. You recently talked about being ostracized in Bollywood.

I talked about the circumstances that made me flee Bollywood in a podcast. I happened to talk about it when we were talking about the different phases of my life. For 5 years, I have been at a good stage in my career and my life. I forgave and forgot and moved on in life. We will all have such crisis situations in life. There will always be people willing to kick someone who has fallen. We have to get up on our own. This will only happen if we learn to love and respect each other. This is a lesson my parents taught me very early in life.

This time you came with your daughter

After lockdown, this is my first visit to Mumbai. After he was born, I took a break for a year. It was necessary to keep my family together. Now Malti is at an age where she can travel. Now she is with my mother. We named her Malti Marie. Malti is my mother’s middle name and we added part of Niks mother’s name to it.