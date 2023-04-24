Entertainment
ON THE ROAD: A pinch of Hollywood glitz…but it was a Wrexham-style party!
The mural on the gable wall of a terraced house in Crispin Lane, two minutes from the football ground, was the most eye-catching sign of Wrexham’s newfound fame.
Welcome to Wrexham, he proclaimed, and the women walking their dogs past him before the team set off in search of the three points needed for promotion bore witness to how the town came together.
I just think it’s other people coming in and seeing our place for what it is,” Clare Johnson said. The outside perspective has been so good for us.
The city had so many smart and innovative things before Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were elected owners in 2020.
The Wrexham Lager brewery had seen its sales soar by teaming up with Bootlegger, the Wrexham fan whose YouTube videos caused a stir on the internet.
There was a huge party as Wrexham confirmed their promotion on Saturday
Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds looked delighted to lift the trophy
Wrexham Revival Trainers, the hit store in the Ty Pawb Market where worn-out trainers are transformed, was getting started. The beautiful Miners Rescue cafe had established itself on Maesgwyn Road. It was saved from bulldozers to become a place to commemorate 266 miners, many of whom were Wrexham fans who died in the Gresford pit disaster in 1934.
None of these places have figured hugely into the Wrexham story that McElhenney and Reynolds have told so far, but they all have more spring in their step because of it.
Wrexham won promotion because of the way McElhenney and Reynolds financed the club. A lucrative TikTok sponsorship deal they personally struck helped pay stars like Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee and Ben Tozer. Under the executive leadership of Shaun Harvey, they bought boldly. The strategy paid off.
But the most significant story is how the owners have connected to Wrexham at a community level. They follow some of those at the heart of the place on Twitter. Their support for the Go Fund Me campaigns has led local people to support local people much more. Their tone is unmistakably self-deprecating. Reynolds, in particular, feared the look was: Two Hollywood assholes come in and save a town. They kept away from that.
Nothing quite prepared them for the embrace of a city that had lost some confidence amid a cost-of-living crisis and broken promises that there would be a leveling.
The American owners were on hand for what was a sensational night for the club
Local singer, poet and songwriter Michael Scoot Hett wrote what became a terrace anthem, Always Sunny in Wrexham, referencing the towns fight against the opioid Spice several years ago.
Less than a mile from downtown the famous old stadium is collapsing, no one gave a dime, bring Deadpool and Rob McElhenney.
It shook the stadium, as always, before kick-off. Three years ago, Hett and his band Declan Swans were singing at pubs and Centenary Suite club fundraisers, trying to throw a party. Now they have a solid American following, have put their work on vinyl and will be supporting Kings of Leon when they play The Racecourse this summer.
The first time the owners came, Ryan shared one of our videos on TikTok, Hett said. It had just over 1,000 views before it was posted, but has now been viewed by over 18 million people. Incredible really.
The American dimension is the truly extraordinary part. The McElhenney and Reynolds documentary Welcome to Wrexham brought thousands of Americans here, with Californian Cherie Franczak happy to be in town on Saturday, enjoying the promotion night with her husband, despite not making it to find a ticket.
I loved the warmth of the community I saw on the show and wanted to be a part of it, she said.
As the long kick-off hours were packed, some in Wrexham worried about the high-profile build-up, which had brought national breakfast TV and CNN teams to town.
Supporters celebrate after the club sealed their return to the Football League on Saturday night
They remembered some of the worst days of 15 years outside the League and wondered if it was all tempting fate. At the Wrexham Lager brewery, they have prepared labels for a new Champions beer, which will go on sale this week. Don’t share what we have planned, sales manager Joss Roberts said Friday. We don’t want to jinx it.
There was no bad luck. Although the stadium was silenced by Boreham Woods, Lee Ndlovu seized on Tozers’ error to score on 43 seconds, Lee headed an equalizer over Ryan Barnetts’ cross.
The stage was set for Mullin, the totemic figure in football for McElhenney and Reynolds, who scored two fine goals in the second half.
After next weekend’s match in Torquay, McElhenney and Reynolds will take the team to Las Vegas, but at 2 a.m. Sunday Mullin was just happy to sing along with fans at McDonalds on Regent Street.
Clare Johnson, the dog’s owner, was not there to watch the game. Tickets became impossible to acquire, but she lives a few blocks away and could hear what was going on.
We haven’t had any of that for years, she says. But now the place is alive again.
