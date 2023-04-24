Actor Jim Broadbent: I like to be a little provocative with work

Only once, several years ago, was a stranger rude to Jim Broadbent. While walking down a street in London, the British actor became aware of a nearby car window that was rolling. From inside, a mocking voice asked for an autograph. There was a tone, says Broadbent. I thought: a bit useless.

In a long career, it’s as divisive as passers-by have ever been. Otherwise, not a single person, he says, has been less than pleasant. Equally enjoyable for Broadbent, you might think, were the many times he simply went unnoticed. Attribute the former to his status as a highly regarded character actor; the second to a gift practiced for public anonymity, despite the accumulated fame in all of Baz Luhrmanns red Mill to a pair of Paddingtonher Iris, the 2001 biopic of novelist Iris Murdoch. (Played as her steadfast husband John Bayley, Broadbent won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.)

Usually I’m on the move, he says. Who helps.

Broadbent with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge (2001) Alamy Stock Photo

Broadbent, 73, is now stationary, a slightly hesitant man bent in an armchair at London’s Soho hotel. A smoky Makin Whoopee plays over the speakers. If that sounds strange, his new film, The unlikely pilgrimage of Harold Fry, is closer to the Broadbent brand. Indeed, at the behest of director Hettie Macdonald, he forgoes an accent in the film to use his own voice in the title role, a pensioner who learns that a former colleague is dying and sets off on foot to visit them. . The walk stretches from Devon on the southwest coast of England to Berwick-upon-Tweed in the northeast: approximately 500 miles.

For Broadbent, the no-frills sound of his on-screen voice took some getting used to. Usually, it would have bothered me to notice a familiar intonation and realize: Oh. It’s me. He is keen to distance his own personality from that of the emotionally smothered Harold. Although, he admits, I like to walk. And preferably alone. Once he traveled to northern India to visit his son-in-law and two friends who were crossing the Himalayan glaciers. He found it uplifting. But part of me still thought, Actually, I’d really like to do this on my own.

Loneliness is even rarer on film sets. These are very social places, he notes, ambivalently. He has worked on all genres, from low budget to Hollywood juggernaut, his presence sought after by the greatest filmmakers. In New York Gangs, Martin Scorsese made him the villain of Tammany Hall, William Boss Tweed. For Luhrmann, it was the svengali Harold Zidler, owner of the Moulin Rouge. They are quite bizarre, these huge productions. Everyone popped up in a parking lot. I always end up talking to the runner.

Broadbent with Penelope Wilton in Harold Fry’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage

Directors see multitudes in Broadbent: shy wallflowers or crazed ringmasters but, either way, his performances are drawn with love and pinpoint precision. Like Harold Fry, there are even moments of tearful angst. Actors sometimes talk about the psychological toll such scenes can have. I never get so involved, he says.

But on screen storm and stress trouble it again. When you play these very emotional, crying and raging scenes, it’s hard to know if you’re right. Because it’s not often something we actually see other people doing. Friends going through troubled times have, he says, sometimes provided sources.

So be aware that if you see Broadbent on the street, chances are he saw you too. He was always a people watcher, he says. His discreet manner contributes to this, but his own life also brings grist to the mill. He was 22 when his father died suddenly. Early in his acting career, he returned from a theater in Birmingham to the family home in Lincolnshire. I was in the car, crying. And at the same time, part of me was watching my own reaction thinking, God, isn’t it interesting? He gives a bewildered smile. The actors swear. Weird.

Weird is too coarse a word for Broadbent. Singular, however, might suit a man who has spent many years of his spare time carving roughly finished human figures from wood, sometimes referred to as The People. (In 2015 he exhibited them at the Royal Festival Hall in London.) He grew up in Lincolnshire as the son of Quaker parents, both amateur actors. until recently he kept a home in the area in addition to the north-west London home he shares with his wife, painter Anastasia Lewis.

Broadbent, left, with David Jason and Christopher Mitchell in a 1983 episode of Only Fools and Horses Don Smith/Getty

His career has also been individual. As a young actor, he turned down the lead role of Del Boy in the 1980s British sitcom. Only fools and horses. (Instead, he played a small recurring role as a badass cop.) Fame wouldn’t find him until later. He was in his fifties at the time of red Mill And Iris.

And his own humor can skew a little dark. Anyone hoping to understand Broadbent should watch the short film directed by Mike Leigh in 1992 A sense of history, in which Broadbent wrote and starred. He plays his own creation, the 23rd Earl of Leete, recounting his life between ciggies. What follows is a deadpan black comedy masterclass. He beams when I mention the movie. It all came from the voice, he says. The Count simply came to mind as he walked alone. I thought, Ah, now he’s good. So I made him talk.

The aristocratic theme came full circle last year with The Duke, the story of Kempton Bunton, a Newcastle bus driver tried in 1965 for stealing Goyas Portrait of the Duke of Wellington. Broadbent has played many real characters, including Boss Tweed, comic opera librettist WS Gilbert in Leighs Upside down and Denis Thatcher, opposite Meryl Streep in The iron woman. But he felt a special kinship with rebel Bunton, whose unlikely heist came as he campaigned for the poor to receive free BBC TV licenses.

Broadbent with Judi Dench in Iris (2001); Broadbent won an Oscar for his Moviestore/Shutterstock performance

Now Harold Fry makes another handsome English eccentric. Adapted from the 2012 novel by Rachel Joyces, the film finds an innocent man becoming a folk hero in a fundamentally gentle land: a vision some might consider tinged with rose after years of acrid division. But Broadbent remains optimistic about human nature and the English. I think there is more kindness and less xenophobia in England than one might suggest from reading press reports.

In 2002, after his Oscar, it emerged that he had also been offered an OBE and turned it down. It just didn’t seem worth accepting, and a dozen reasons not to. My line was that my dad would have liked it if I turned it down, and he would have liked it even more if it came out. At the time, the decision received only limited attention. Now it comes up in every interview you read with him. Curious, isn’t it? Maybe I was ahead of my time.

Actors, he says, should be anti-establishment. And I like to be a little provocative with work, he says. Even if, of course, the problem is that he hasn’t created a role since A sense of history, it depends on how other writers and directors see it. Oh, but I appreciate that. Other people invent roles for me that I would never have imagined myself. To be shaken by fate is excitement.

