Kangana Ranaut is not a hero or a cliché: R Madhavan | Bollywood

R Madhavan has worked twice with Kangana Ranaut. The two delivered a hit with their memorable couple in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and then again with Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In a new interview, Madhavan talked about the strong women in his life and also praised Kangana as he counted her. like one of them.

Madhavan is enjoying critical acclaim for his 2022 director Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He currently has several Hindi and Tamil projects in his kitty.

In an interview with Rohan Dua, Madhavan was asked about his work with Kangana and how he saw her success since she too was a “fighter”. The actor said: If you look at all the female leads in all my movies, they’re very, very strong. I was blessed to grow up with very strong women in my very home. My mother was a bank manager in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think these are the strongest species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be more dependent on your grandmother than the other way around. It is a universal truth with which all men must come to terms.

Moving on to talk about Kangana Ranaut, he said: Working with people like Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women I was lucky enough to work with, they were all women of opinion. These are not children’s games. These aren’t the clichéd heroines, who walk in and dance in a few movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. It’s not the kind of movies I’ve ever made or want to make in my life. People who indulge in that kind of stuff are really stupid in today’s world. But acknowledging the strength they bring to the screen through their personal accomplishments as well as their experience and acting ability is very important. I credit Kangana for that, it’s extremely smart and important to all of us. She really is an extraordinary actress who brings so much to the roles she plays. And look at what she’s doing today in all kinds of films, I’m quite in awe of it.

Madhavan will next be seen in a new show, The Railway Men. It is inspired by the gas trade of Bhopal and also stars Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma. He also has a few Hindi and Tamil movies, two of which are said to be biopics.