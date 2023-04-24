Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is not a hero or a cliché: R Madhavan | Bollywood
R Madhavan has worked twice with Kangana Ranaut. The two delivered a hit with their memorable couple in Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and then again with Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. In a new interview, Madhavan talked about the strong women in his life and also praised Kangana as he counted her. like one of them. Read also : R Madhavan responds to those who think he doesn’t need to audition for roles, says he insists on doing so
Madhavan is enjoying critical acclaim for his 2022 director Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He currently has several Hindi and Tamil projects in his kitty.
In an interview with Rohan Dua, Madhavan was asked about his work with Kangana and how he saw her success since she too was a “fighter”. The actor said: If you look at all the female leads in all my movies, they’re very, very strong. I was blessed to grow up with very strong women in my very home. My mother was a bank manager in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think these are the strongest species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be more dependent on your grandmother than the other way around. It is a universal truth with which all men must come to terms.
Moving on to talk about Kangana Ranaut, he said: Working with people like Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women I was lucky enough to work with, they were all women of opinion. These are not children’s games. These aren’t the clichéd heroines, who walk in and dance in a few movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. It’s not the kind of movies I’ve ever made or want to make in my life. People who indulge in that kind of stuff are really stupid in today’s world. But acknowledging the strength they bring to the screen through their personal accomplishments as well as their experience and acting ability is very important. I credit Kangana for that, it’s extremely smart and important to all of us. She really is an extraordinary actress who brings so much to the roles she plays. And look at what she’s doing today in all kinds of films, I’m quite in awe of it.
Madhavan will next be seen in a new show, The Railway Men. It is inspired by the gas trade of Bhopal and also stars Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma. He also has a few Hindi and Tamil movies, two of which are said to be biopics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-is-not-a-pushover-or-cliche-heroine-who-dances-in-movies-gets-slapped-by-man-and-walks-away-r-madhavan-101682305995369.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia looks set for a two-legged three-horse race in 2024 – Politics
- Unprepared for a long war, the US Army Under Gun to make more ammo
- Kangana Ranaut is not a hero or a cliché: R Madhavan | Bollywood
- Area Sports Roundup | American hockey star Abbey Murphy scores the fastest goal of the tournament
- Disneyland Allows Homophobic ‘Straight Pride’ Shirt Into Park, Sparking Dress Code Debate
- Chrissy Teigen Expresses ‘Solidarity with Disney Cruise Parents’ | Entertainment
- Google moves AI chip engineering team to Google Cloud
- What could ‘voice cloning’ technology mean for society? – BBC News
- Trump has committed treason and will try again. Running should be banned | Robert Reich
- Turkey discovers natural gas reserves worth $1 billion in southeastern province of Sirnak: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Urgent alert test UK: Government reveals why phone users received alerts at different times.
- Telugu comedy actor Chalaki Chanti suffers from a heart attack, currently in intensive care