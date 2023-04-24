Ranveer Singh is good as an actor, but I like Ranbir Kapoor: Rohini Hattangadi | Bollywood





Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, in a recent interview, chose Ranbir Kapoor, when asked to choose between him and Ranveer Singh. When asked if she “dislikes Ranveer”, she replied that he was good as an actor, but she liked Ranbir more. Rohini also said that the way Ranveer behaves off-screen might be appreciated by the younger generation, but his behavior isn’t exactly appropriate. Read also : Ranbir Kapoor says Ranveer Singh made Alauddin Khilji ‘terrifying’ in Padmaavat Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan in 2016. While Ranbir started his Bollywood journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in Band Baaja Baaraat three years later. Over the years, the two have clashed on several occasions. Now actor Rohini Hattangadi has shared his views on actors. In an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, the veteran actor said, when asked if she dislikes Ranveer Singh, as an actor he is good, but I like Ranbir Kapoor more. She added, “Woh jo behave karta hai, mere khayal mein young generation ke liye toh bahut sahi behave karta hai. Generation Shayad meri Public figure ho toh thoda sa hona chahiye na kuch (The way Ranveer behaves is appropriate for the younger generation, but not really for my generation. As a public figure, you have to behave accordingly). Rohini Hattangadi’s video of her latest interview was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, with the caption, “Rohini ji (Bafta award winner for her role in 1982’s Gandhi) chooses her favorite between Ranbir and Ranveer.” Many reacted to the message; while some agreed with her, others explained why “the older generation doesn’t like Ranveer.” One comment read, “Ranveer as an actor is really good. But his off-screen persona isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.” Another wrote: “Am I the only one who loves both Ranveer and Ranbir? They are both amazing actors. , hyper personality. They prefer Ranbir’s calm and courteous demeanor similar to older stars like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. A fan defended Ranveer and commented, Ranveer is the guy for me. As an actor and as a person. Earlier, actors like Vaani Kapoor who worked with Ranbir and Ranveer revealed how different they are from each other. In a 2022 interview with India Today, Vaani said, “Both are brilliant and phenomenal actors in what they do. These are dreams for any filmmaker, producer or co-actor. The one thing they don’t have in common is personalities. They both have such distinct personalities. I think Ranbir is super cool and Ranveer is super hyper, in a good way, and he has great energy. Ranbir recently wrapped filming Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranveer will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

