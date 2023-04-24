Bill Hader: I haven’t taken a vacation in a decade | Entertainment





Bill Hader hasn’t taken a vacation in a decade. The 44-year-old actor – who has Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8, with his ex-wife Maggie Carey – revealed he is determined to spend quality time with his family at the course of the next few months. Bill – who is currently dating actress Ali Wong – told The Independent: “My girlfriend and I realized that I hadn’t taken a holiday in ten years. So she and I could do something to reintroduce myself with my children.” The actor and his children both share a passion for the “Star Wars” franchise. He said: “My kids love ‘Star Wars’ and I was so into it when I was young.” Bill still has vivid memories of playing with a Millennium Falcon toy in his younger years. He shared, “I was flying it around my house. I grabbed the edge of a wall and it bounced off and hit me in the face. It knocked out a tooth!” Meanwhile, Bill thinks the “lines have been blurred” between artistic and offensive content. The comedy star suggested that social media platforms have become particularly nasty places in recent years. Bill – whose film credits include ‘Superbad’, ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Trainwreck’ – said: ‘I sympathize with and understand the sensibility. “But as someone who creates things, I think you want to be able to create things authentically and honestly. And what’s happened, especially on social media, is that there are people that aren’t funny, or content that isn’t just offensive.” Despite this, the actor defended ‘Superbad’ – the 2007 teen comedy – amid recent criticism. He said: “I heard some rumbling but I’m not on social media so I don’t really have my finger on the pulse at the moment. “You know, these kids are idiots, like we were all idiots. The thing is, they’re losers and they’re looking for girls and beer and, I mean, the stories have been there forever . But then, really, the two boys are just in love with each other. That ending scene is so funny.”

