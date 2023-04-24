Will Wasim Akram star in a Bollywood movie?

“Acting in a film is much more difficult than doing a commercial.”

Wasim Akram made his acting debut opposite his wife in Shania in Pakistani film, Money Back Guarantee, which opened in theaters on April 21.

And one of the things he loved most about this job was, as he puts it, “I liked directing Fawad Khan.”

In the final part of an exclusive interview, Akram tells Rediff.com main contributor, Roshmila Bhattacharya“The World Cup is in India, so obviously India is one of the favorites the way they play.”

Shaniera, you have worn many hats in real life, from owning a clothing boutique to organizing product launches, fashion festivals, store and restaurant openings as a public relations consultant. and events. Now you are involved in social work in Pakistan. What was it like playing a journalist on screen?

in Shania: It was fun; I enjoyed every minute. I just hope I haven’t let the team down.

Wasim, you have met many journalists during your career as a cricketer. Does your wife pass the course?

Wasim: We didn’t have too many plans together but I watched her when she was doing her part and I think she did a great job.

(smiles) And I’m not saying that because she’s my wife. Shaniera is a natural actress.

in Shania: There was this time they didn’t brief me on a stunt because they wanted my natural reaction, and wow, they got it!

Wasim (Laughing out loud): I remember it, it was very funny.

in Shania (Looking at him tenderly): He gave me some advice too.

Wasim(Surprised): I did it?

in Shania: Yeah, you told me what to do sometimes. It helped me to have guided you a little, to be under your wing.

Wasim (smiling at him): After each shot, she would watch herself on the monitor.

If she didn’t like what she saw, she would say, ‘Okay, let’s do it again.’

Faisal (Qureshi, director) was very impressed with his dedication.

in Shania: It was exciting, but I also understood the malaise of the profession.

Actresses must spend three to four hours doing their hair and makeup, sometimes at 40 degrees.

Then once I found myself locked in the bathroom and trying to get out I scratched a hole in my finger.

I needed needles and three painful stitches.

Another time I sprained my ankle.

Wasim: Even me, I understood that acting in a film is much more difficult than making an advertisement.

Both of you are perfect for a Bollywood movie.

Wasim (Pointing to his wife): She she…

in Shania: inchallah!

You seem to know a few Bollywood dance steps…

Shaniera demonstrates some moves.

Wasim: Awesome! I told you she was natural.

I was told that she was as popular as you in Pakistan?

Shaniera: Well, people have seen me on TV, in commercials, on social media and they’ve been shouting, ‘Hi. bhabhi!’

And I’m like, ‘Wow, they know me!’

Wasim (Laugh out loud): It’s because you must be the only blonde in Pakistan.

Wasim, we can’t let you go without talking about cricket. Since being part of the IPL and being the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, what have you thought of Rinku Singh’s Five Sixes in the final against the Gujarat Titans?

Wasim: It was amazing!

One of the best finishes I’ve seen in the T20 format.

Even the commentator said it was a lost cause after Rinku’s second six, but he went on to hit three more – five sixes in five balls! — to win the game.

Amazing!

This match will give KKR a lot of confidence.

I was excited to be seated in Australia after seeing the scoreboard and previews of the game on social media.

Go KKR go…

in Shania: Oh, how much I miss Kolkata.

Who do you think will win the next World Cup?

Wasim: The World Cup is still a long way off.

It’s in India, so obviously India is one of the favorites the way they play.

Pakistan is also up there.

And England are champions!

I don’t know about Australia, but New Zealand always comes in the top four.

in Shania (Turning to him laughing): Did you say that about Australia just because I’m here?

Wasim laughs.

Maybe we’ll get to see you play cricket on screen one day?

Wasim (Laughing): Yeah maybe.