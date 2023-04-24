The Simpsons voice actor offers an interesting answer to when the show will end





The simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria offers a detailed answer on the anime series ending. More than any other long-running TV show, The simpsons regularly sparks discussions about when it was at its best and when the decline of storytelling began to set in. There’s a general consensus that these first ten seasons more or less represent the golden years. But more recently, some have pointed out that the veteran program is quietly experiencing a creative resurgence that is worth paying attention to. Running through the debate is an often unspoken question about the length of the Fox comedy. Azaria, a longtime actor who voices Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum, addressed The simpsons’ coming in recent comments to People. The actor said he wondered when it might end. Azaria gives an interesting guess as to when The simpsons The series finale may happen by linking to an upcoming milestone, but it also argues that the animated staple can continue. See his full comment below: “I wonder that too. You know, we’re doing seasons 35 and 36. I guess it would probably go to 40. It seems to be going well. The standards of what it means to do well have changed so much for network television over the last 10 to 15 years. But by today’s standards, we seem to be doing just fine. People still love doing it. They seem to want the show. So I guess we’re still going. Voices don’t get old. Not really. So we can keep doing it. And the animation doesn’t get old. The animation gets better – and faster. Could The Simpsons end with a big milestone? There’s an intriguing prospect to Azaria’s guess since The simpsons was renewed for two seasons. But if Fox were to announce that the series is ending with season 40, the network would essentially guarantee a celebration of the groundbreaking series and renewed interest from stale viewers that would likely be reflected in the ratings. It would not only be a question of concluding The simpsons with a clean, round number, but maximizing the attention and spotlight the program can receive. Yet, as Azaria indicates with his overarching quote, keeping The simpsons to go or not is not only a question of media strategy and increasing ratings. There’s also the practical matter of what the anime series delivers with its dependable presence. Even though Fox has scaled back its orders for new scripted comedies and dramas, the animation block that includes The simpsons, Bob’s BurgersAnd family guy continues to be one of the planning sections that Fox constantly renews and sees value in. This value may well dictate that The simpsons continues for over 40 years, with audiences continuing to argue and disagree over whether the show has lost its luster and if that quality has ever been regained. For now, however, with the benefit of positive buzz, Homer and the gang will be back with new episodes until 2025. Source: People

