Kannada actor Sampath J Ram found dead in his home; Police suspect suicide

Popular TV actor Sampath J Ram who was part of several hit shows like Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio died near Bengalurus Nelamangala on Saturday. The actor is said to have died by suicide due to lack of work and money-making opportunities in Kannada’s entertainment industry.

The news was confirmed by Sampath’s friend and actor, Rajesh Dhruva, in a social media post. Dhruva writes in Kannada, We have no strength to bear your separation. So many films are yet to be made. So many battles remain to be fought. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please.

While other friends and family have yet to issue an official statement, several Kannada celebrities have offered their condolences and mourned his loss. Sampath J Ram is survived by his wife who he married last year. The final rites will take place in Sampath’s hometown, NR Pura.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an actor from Kannada committed suicide. In September 2022, TV actor Mandya Ravi aka Ravi Prasad is believed to have died by suicide and he was rushed

at BGS Hospital in Bangalore. However, Ravi Prasad succumbed due to multiple organ failures. The actor died aged 42 and was survived by

his parents, his wife, one son and two sisters.

Sampath J Rams last film Sri Balaji Photo Studio was a director by Rajesh Dhruva and his performance received praise from audiences and critics.

DISCLAIMER: This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call one of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-67Kolkata)

