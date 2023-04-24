Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham win promotion





WREXHAM, WALES – APRIL 22, 2023: Wrexham’s Jordan Davies celebrates with fans as Wrexham win the National Vanarama League and are promoted to the English Football League following victory against Boreham Wood. Jan Kruger/Getty Images Wrexham, the Welsh football club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have won promotion into the English Football League (EFL) system for the first time in 15 years. A 3-1 win over London-based Boreham Wood on Saturday handed the club the National League title from Vanarama, propelled by two second-half goals from talismanic striker Paul Mullin. The win meant Wrexham clinched the league title with one game to spare after a fierce challenge from Notts County. It will see the club move next season from the National League, the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, to the EFL League Two for the first time since relegation in 2007/8. Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham, the world’s third-oldest professional soccer club, for $2 million ($2.5 million) in November 2020, despite having no prior knowledge of the sport or the game. North Wales, where the club is based. Hollywood investment and commercial interest resulting from the popularity of Disney+’s behind-the-scenes documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” helped establish the club as a worldwide cult following and provided a financial boost that has allowed Wrexham to get a promotion the second time around asking. WREXHAM, WALES – APRIL 22, 2023: Wrexham AFC owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy. Jan Kruger/Getty Images Last season Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion after losing 5-4 in a thrilling semi-final against Grimsby Town, who were then promoted and now also play in League Two. the FA Trophy Cup, beaten 1-0 at Wembley by Bromley FC. Promotion to the EFL is very lucrative for smaller clubs, and Wrexham will receive an EFL payment of 1.1 million. Reynolds and McElhenney pledged to reinvest a substantial portion of winnings into player bonuses and pledged further investment in club infrastructure, with a new stand at the stadium already under construction. Reynolds and McElhenney attended the match at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground on Saturday with actor Paul Rudd, and were seen in tears as thousands of fans flooded the pitch at the full-time whistle. In a Twitter post on Sunday, “Deadpool” star Reynolds said: “Everything I own smells of champagne, beer and weed. I’m always somewhere between laughing and sobbing. This city and this sport is one of the most romantic things in the world. Thank you, Wrexham AFC.” Alongside a video of the couple’s reaction to the full-time whistle, McElhenney, star of the hit comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, tweeted: ‘You can see something leaving both of our bodies at the same time . And then we’re filled with an indescribable amount of joy and gratitude.”

