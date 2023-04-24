“Sanditon” Recap: Season 3, Episode 6

sandit tunes Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on WTTW and is available for streaming. Recap the previous episode.

Departures and weddings are imminent at Sanditon, although which ones will actually happen remains to be seen.

The Hankins siblings arrive at the Parker home early in the morning to offer prayers for Mary, who has fallen unconscious from a fever. Their support is welcome: Dr. Fuchs says that Mary needs a miracle to survive. Tom wants to make amends and repent for ignoring Mary’s plans for the Old Town. Charlotte offers to accompany her there and explain Mary’s thoughts.

The couple visit Mrs. Filkins, Mary’s former maid, and Tom assures her that she will have everything she needs. She gives him a small crucifix for Mary.

He returns to Mary’s side, clutching the cross in her hand, and tells her that she was always right about the Old Town. He will abandon all his plans for his survival. His eyes open.

Susan and Samuel share a much less busy morning on the beach. Samuel tells Susan that he is finally considering, for once, marrying her. But after receiving a letter from a soldier on horseback, she returns to Samuel and tells him that they have been caught up in the moment, and that they should let it go and go back to their lives.

As Mary gets back into bed, Charlotte tells her that she has called off her marriage to Ralph. Mary urges her to tell Alexandre. But when Charlotte arrives, he’s on horseback, and she doesn’t want to leave a message, preferring to tell him in person. Samuel tells Charlotte that Susan is leaving Sanditon.

Susan explains to Charlotte that the king, her former lover, has called her back to London. She can’t refuse. But she urges Charlotte to find her own love, and Charlotte says she will speak to Alexander at Lady Denham’s wedding to Rowleigh Pryce.

But then Georgiana learns from Lydia that she is engaged. Since Alexander woos Lydia and decides Leo and Augusta need a mother, Georgiana and Charlotte assume it’s up to Alexander. It’s too late for Charlotte.

When Charlotte arrives at Lady Denham’s wedding, she urges Samuel not to let Susan leave Sanditon, revealing Susan’s reason for going there. Augusta – who hasn’t eaten or slept since being rejected by Edward – asks Charlotte to sit with her, placing Charlotte awkwardly next to Alexander.

But they are not there for long. Edward appears and tells Reverend Hankins and Pryce that Lady Denham will not come, despite Edward’s insistence – even though he would lose a house if she married. Edward then announces to the crowd that the wedding is off.

Beatrice Hankins is puzzled that Lady Denham is preventing a chance at happiness at her advanced age. Beatrice argues with her brother about his relationship with Fuchs. Later, her chastened brother asks a beaming Beatrice if she would like to invite Fuchs over for tea.

Samuel tells Susan that the king doesn’t deserve her and that she should stay, but all she can say in response is sorry. She must go.

Pryce bursts into Lady Denham’s to speak to her. He was once disappointed by Tom’s withdrawal from the deal to develop a hotel in the Old Town, in honor of Mary’s wishes; now it was also left at the altar. Lady Denham explains that she decided she couldn’t give up her home, Sanditon, her life, her title, her independence – they were too hard earned.

Agnes Harmon fought to find her daughter, Georgiana, but now she’s disappeared without a word. Georgiana decides she was just another lying fortune hunter. But Agnes reappears while Georgiana is having her dress adjusted for her wedding to Harry Montrose.

Agnès explains that she left a note and Georgiana realizes that she got lost in a pile of papers. Along with the note is the money Lady Montrose offered Agnes to disappear. Georgiana confronts Lady Montrose in front of her children and returns the money. Harry follows Georgiana after she leaves and tells her that what her mother did is indefensible. To marry would be a mistake; they would both be unhappy, and they both deserve love.

Georgiana tells her mother that she is ashamed of the person she has become, and that she wants to give her fortune to Agnes, to use for good. Agnes says Georgiana could do it herself, with the help of Otis, who loves her. Agnes’ absence was to visit Otis in London: she had realized that Georgiana was in love with him and not with Harry. Georgiana apologizes to everyone for her recent destructive behavior and tells them that she and her mother are going to London to see Otis.

Charlotte has decided to go live with her sister Alison for a bit. Her father has forgiven her for annulling her marriage to Ralph, and she wants to teach and open a school for girls.

The Parkers wanted to include such a school in their plans for the Old Town, thanks to their benefactor Alexander Colbourne’s insistence on the education of women. Plans also include outdoor land for each family and repairs to all dilapidated houses. The Parkers are approaching Lady Denham to invest, although there will be no financial return. Denham recognizes her similarity as an independent woman to Charlotte and agrees to match any money Alexander gives.

Back at his grand mansion, Edward assures Lady Denham that he will stay with her to keep her company for as long as she needs him. But she has a new plan for him. She promised to provide him with a life if she thought he had reformed; his kindness to her, the argument that she should marry even if it would deprive him of a home, and his refusal to “ruin” Augusta all speak well of him. Lady Denham will therefore provide her clerical salary.

Pryce also has a new plan: he’s decided to fully fund Tom’s original plan for a modest hotel that won’t displace anyone, so that Pryce will have somewhere to stay when he comes to visit Lady Denham every few months – if she wants permission.

Harry and Arthur also reunite, now that Harry and Georgiana are not to be married. Georgiana finds Otis in London, telling him that he gave her mother back to her, and now her mother has brought her back to Otis. They marry, with only Agnès as a witness.

Susan never made it to London, having turned around to return to Samuel. She can’t live without him. The new couple also realizes that Charlotte got the information wrong: Alexandre is not engaged to Lydia. They rush to Alexander as Charlotte gets into a horse-drawn carriage to leave Sanditon.

Alexander jumps on a horse and stops Charlotte’s car along the cliffs, just like Sidney Parker once did. The ending is happier this time. Alexander explains that Lydia secretly courted and is engaged to this man, not Alexander. He and Charlotte are free to marry whoever they want. They kiss and this time Charlotte does not back down, crying at the impossibility of their relationship. This time is just the beginning, not the end.

Charlotte and Alexander marry, with many happy couples in the crowd: Denham and Pryce, Beatrice and Fuchs, Georgiana and Otis, Samuel and Susan, Tom and Mary, Harry and Arthur. Edward stands in the clergy robes at the back.

A year later, the Parkers have opened a school in the old town, and Charlotte is the teacher. Alexander meets her after school with their baby, and Charlotte assures Augusta and Leo that a girl can be whatever she chooses to be.