Today in History Monday, April 24, 2023 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, April 24, the 114th day of 2023. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On April 24, 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology made the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.
In 1877, Federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending Northern rule after the Civil War in the South.
In 1915, in what is considered the start of the Armenian Genocide, the Ottoman Empire began gathering Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.
In 1960, riots broke out in Biloxi, Mississippi, after black protesters staging a wading pool on a whites-only beach were attacked by a mob of hostile whites.
In 1961, following the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy was solely responsible for the events of the past few days.
In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft crashed into Earth after its parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human death in spaceflight.
In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight American servicemen.
In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.
In 1995, the last Unabomber-related bomb exploded inside the Sacramento, California offices of a wood products industry lobby group, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms in prison for a series of bombings that killed three people and injured 29 others.)
In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI officially began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to God’s will in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.
In 2013, in Bangladesh, a poorly constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
In 2019, outspoken racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 murder of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside of Jasper, TX; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was black.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about the dangers of using a malaria drug that President Donald Trump had repeatedly promoted for coronavirus patients. The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant has warned that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus, a day after Trump questioned the prospect aloud during a White House briefing.
Ten years ago: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, killed more than 30 people and injured more than 100. The 11th-century minaret of a famous mosque in Aleppo, in Syria, collapsed as rebels and government troops clashed in the streets surrounding it, robbing the city of one of its most important landmarks. The Umayyad Mosque was a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the centerpiece of Aleppo’s walled old city.
Five years ago: Former police officer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested at his home near Sacramento, Calif., after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer; authorities believe he committed 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. (DeAngelo is awaiting trial.) Scientists said they used infrared spectroscopy data from the Gemini North telescope to determine that hydrogen sulphide is present in the clouds of Uranus.
A year ago, French President Emmanuel Macron was comfortably re-elected for a second term. The 44-year-old centrist’s victory spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of a handover of power to incendiary populist and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the highest-level visit by a US delegation to the war-torn capital since the start of the Russian invasion. The death toll in accidents at two coal mines in southern Poland rose to nine after four miners were brought to the surface and pronounced dead.
Today’s birthdays: Actress Shirley MacLaine turns 89. Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81 years old. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 81. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80 years old. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78 years old. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 76. Former Irish Taoiseach (TEE-shuk) Enda Kenny is 72. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 70 years old. Singer-rock musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 69 years old. Actor Michael OKeefe is 68 years old. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 66 years old. Actor Glenn Morshower is 64 years old. Rock musician Billy Gould is 60 years old. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59 years old. Schemel (Hole) is 56 years old. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 55 years old. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 55. Actor Aidan Gillen is 55 years old. Actor Melinda Clarke is 54 years old. Actor Rory McCann is 54 years old. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 52 years old. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 52. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 50 years old. Actor Derek Luke is 49 years old. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 48 years old. Actor Eric Balfour is 46 years old. Actor Rebecca Mader is 46 years old. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 44. Country singer Danny Gokey is 43 years old. Actor Reagan Gomez is 43 years old. Actor Austin Nichols is 43 years old. Actor Sasha Barrese is 42 years old. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 42 years old. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 41 years old. Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 39 years old. Country singer Carly Pearce is 33. Actor Joe Keery is 31 years old. Actor Jack Quaid is 31 years old. Actor Doc Shaw is 31 years old. Actor Jordan Fisher is 29 years old. Golfer Lydia Ko is 26 years old.