Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration steps down : NPR

Mariam Zuhaib/AP The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration will leave the agency this summer, pressuring the White House to quickly find a replacement after President Joe Biden’s first choice was removed last month. Billy Nolen, who has been acting administrator for the past year, said in a memo to staff that it was a dream job. “But now is the time for a new captain to guide the FAA,” Nolen said in the memo. “I told (Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttigieg and informed the White House that I would be leaving as a new nominee is being nominated this summer.” Biden’s top pick, Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington, withdrew in March after it became clear his nomination was dead on the Senate Commerce Committee, where Democrats only hold a majority of one vote. Washington faced stiff opposition from Republicans, who said he lacked aviation experience and failed to garner public support from an independent, moderate Democrat in within the committee. Some Republican senators have said Nolen, a former airline pilot who briefly headed the FAA’s Office of Security, would have been a better choice, but there was no indication he was under consideration. Asked two weeks ago whether Nolen could be nominated for the job, Buttigieg, whose department includes the FAA, said he would not discuss names. In a statement Friday, Buttigieg said, “Billy is a tremendous leader, a true expert and a dedicated public servant. He provided security as the FAA’s North Star during one of the most complex times in the modern aviation. The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Stephen Dickson resigned in March 2022, halfway through his five-year term. The agency is under public scrutiny after several close calls between airline planes, some of which appeared to have been caused by FAA air traffic controllers allowing planes to use the same runway at around the same time. . Nolen responded by calling a “safety summit” in March, attended by dozens of representatives from airlines, pilot unions and other groups. He said aviation is safer than ever, there have been no fatal accidents involving US airline planes since 2009, but the FAA cannot become complacent. The FAA is also facing staff shortages that have slowed air traffic, and an early warning system outage in January briefly halted all departing flights nationwide.

