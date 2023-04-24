Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian: Forms of Life examines an exciting and odd couple | Paint

Jhey never met. They have never seen or even known of each other’s work. One was a Swedish visionary, taking directions (according to her) from angels, the other an ascetically-minded Dutch modernist. Yet they are paired in Huge and thrilling show at Tate Moderns with the surprisingly counter-intuitive aim of discovering their commonality.

Hilma de Klint (1862-1944) was a new age artist born before her time. That she seems to know it herself is at least part of the legend. Upon his death, in a certain obscurity, Af Klint left instructions that his prodigious output should not be shown in public for another 20 years. According to her, the public of the future may be more receptive to her highly esoteric paintings, with their vocabulary of petals and sepals, suns, seeds and planets, radiating triangles, tendrils and discs. She was right, more than seven decades later, when the 2018 Guggenheims retrospective became the biggest hit in museum history.

Af Klint praises each plant as if it were a person Mondrian paints an apple tree again and again, with an almost Japanese devotion

What she shares with Piet Mondrian (1872-1944), master of the grid, is more than just a fascination with spiritualism (he too was drawn to mystical theosophy). Rather, to quote the premise of the curators, each develops the possibilities of abstract painting. Visitors to this deeply thoughtful and often exceptionally beautiful show will have to make up their own minds about what seems to me a controversial comparison. But the experience opens at least on convergence.

In the opening gallery, a sequence of small 19th century landscapes hangs. The last flicker of rose-tinted twilight spreads across autumn fields, sometimes reflecting in low water. The ambiance is elegiac. It is not immediately obvious which artist painted what. Both are young (this is before Af Klint became a medium or Mondrian fell in love with Disney, jazz and cityscapes) and both seem to think about art through nature.

These juxtapositions are delicate, never competitive. Painters hardly share a wall anymore. Af Klints Botanical Studies are grouped alone in all their delicate and prolific details. She notices the fluttering crepe paper of the poppies, the brilliant shine of the nasturtiums, the polish of the pale hellebores. She praises the individuality of each plant as if it were a person, and it is worth remembering that she continued to produce illustrated studies of flowers.

Mondrian notes the folds of a rose, the unfolding structure of a calla lily, each filament of a white chrysanthemum spotted in blue light. He paints the same apple tree over and over again with an almost Japanese devotion. It turns red, blazing in the evening sun; it becomes a latticework of impenetrable marks, so that one has the feeling of being immersed in its mysterious shadows.

Composition with Grid 3, Diamond Composition with Gray Lines, 1918, by Piet Mondrian. Photography: Art Museum The Hague

Gorgeous Mondrians Dunes is painted in oil on cardboard on location, its pink and marigold sands as opalescent as the wild sky above. A tree bursts into pointillist lines. The sunset darkens the sea, the waves breaking in shivering lines. You see the origins of rectilinear abstractions to come.

But the next point of coincidence, involving their mystical beliefs, introduces abysmal works from both painters. Triptych Mondrians of blue nudes with triangular nipples and crotches for the spiritual realm, the bottom for the earthly is just sci-fi hokum, rightly undisplayed for many years. And Af Klints The WUS/Seven-Pointed Star Series, Group VI, Evolutionwith their intricate arrangements of dogs, angels, snails, biomorphic shapes and cryptic utterances, are nearly impossible to decipher except perhaps by the unseen spirit guide Amaliel, who apparently commissioned them in the first place.

Af Klint’s world religions series comes, as it should, as a shock. These black and white paintings are all based on circles: segmented, bisected, intersected, divided. Made in 1920, they are of a luminous and precise minimalism, elegant before the letter. Or so it might seem. But can we really deduce the principles of Judaism, Islam or Buddhism, for example, from the fine distinctions between one variation and the next? Because that’s his whole goal: to interpret the religions of the world through the principles of design. It is not at all clear that these are abstract paintings, as much as theological diagrams. While a magnificent Mondrian checkerboard of ocher, pink, blue and slate gray squares, in intricate permutations that no reproduction can convey, exceeds its own geometry in every way, appearing to shimmer as it hoped like a starry sky.

Series II, No 2a, The Current View of the Mahatmas, 1920, by Hilma af Klint. Photo: Courtesy of the Hilma af Klint Foundation

Most of the time, the painters are rigorously separated. A hall of shimmering Mondrian grids flashing all sorts of climates, lights and seasons, quietly receding or theatrically tilting forward alternates with a hall of spirals, curves and handwritten Af Klints carefully traced in pencil on the canvas. But an inner sanctuary reunites them alas.

A Mondrian hangs above: the yellow lines at its edges seem to breathe and expand, and pressurize the whiteness on which they rest. Below is a series of colored watercolor squares by Af Klint. No amount of interpretation can bring them to life, visually or spiritually.

Hilma af Klint is an artist of our time: lesbian, feminist, anti-establishment, a restless radical involved in women’s cooperatives, fiercely industrious, extremely autonomous. But his art appears inseparable from his beliefs, in clairvoyance, seances, reincarnation, ethereal advisers, the occultism of Rudolf Steiner and Madame Blavatsky.

And while this exhibition doesn’t stoop to the age-old quiz question of who produced the first abstract painting (Kandinsky or Af Klint), it nonetheless presents it in those terms. As if paintings that look like Jasper Johns targets or 60s op-art abstractions are not actually concentrated spiritual messages.

The central gallery of the Tate Modern is a hub of knowledge. Atoms, photography, industrialization, science, war: historical documents offer a revealing context, especially for Af Klint. The botanical illustrations of his Swedish compatriot Carl Linnaeus, the color charts of Goethe, the slate drawings of Steiner: we quickly see the evolution of his visual sources. Most striking is the exquisite stitching on a silk bonnet worn at the women’s commune where she spent many summers. The sight of this (and an essay in the exceptional catalog) draws attention to the almost exact transcription of the embroidery on the tangerine bonnet and the scrollwork of a tangerine-colored canvas, one of the so-called ten greatest paintings that conclude this show.

The Red Cloud, 1907, by Piet Mondrian. Photography: Art Museum The Hague

These radiant designs incorporate seashells, bubbles, dots, pods, flowers and more, looping in swirling calligraphy against lilacs, pinks, pastel blues and yellows. Orla Kiely must have seen them. They are exhilarating without affect, melodies without music: charming to look at, but what else?

Their ultimate significance for Hilma af Klint is perhaps indisputable (she wrote extensively about them). But was she doing abstract art or even art, as opposed to the public expression of inner meditation? His painting is strangely inert, and almost always annotated: like diagrams on a page.

Slow, meticulous, deeply captivating: the show at Tate Modern is like the work it presents. But the distinction ends there. With Hilma af Klint, you are constantly trying to understand belief systems. With Piet Mondrian, you witness the evolution of art.