Jada Smiths’ Queen Cleopatra Director Says Black Actress Adele James Can Play Her Because Arab Invasions Hadn’t Happened At Cleopatra’s Age
Queen Cleopatra’s descent and appearance sparked global debate after Netflix was recently sued by an Egyptian lawyer, Mahmoud al-Semary, who questioned the portrayal of the Ptolemaic Egyptian queen as a woman. black in Jada Smith. Queen Cleopatra. The lawsuit also calls for the streaming service to be shut down in Egypt.
As the question continues to boil in the courtroom, the director of Netflix’s upcoming documentary, Tina Gharavi, has finally spoken her heart. Feeling agitated by people’s desire to have a white Cleopatra, the director opened up about the struggles she faced getting it right for this series. In the process, Gharavi, who is of Iranian descent, has become an easy target for hate campaigns.
Tina Gharavi has been threatened for her career
As the online color debate continues to bring down Queen Cleopatra’s crew with accusations of blackwashing and stealing the history of many Egyptians, the director of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Tina Gharavi, has spoken out. featured to express her views on the series, and the controversial queen herself.
Responding to Casting Backlash Victim star Adele Jamesas Cleopatra, Gharavi expressed that “it is more likely that Cleopatra looked like Adele than Elizabeth Taylor ever did”, referencing the 1963 film CleopatraGharavi continued:
“I remember as a child watching Elizabeth Taylor play Cleopatra. I was captivated, but even then I felt the image wasn’t right. Was her skin really that white? With this new production, could I find the answers about Cleopatra’s legacy and free her from the stranglehold that Hollywood had placed on her image?
Known for telling tales of rebels, misfits and outsiders, Gharavi has revealed how she became the target of online hate campaigns. She opened up about how the Egyptians accused her of “whitening” their story, sarcastically pointing out how HBO Rome depicts the Egyptian ruler as a “squalid and dissipated drug addict”. Cleopatra is played by English actress Lyndsey Marshal in this series.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Next Seriescontinues to face agitation from several Egyptian historians and critics, pointing out that the queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt was probably not black. The lawsuit against Netflix has received support from several critics, such as Egypt’s former Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass, who condemned the series for falsification of facts.
The truth about Queen Cleopatra’s descent
If we follow a logical argument, Queen Cleopatra was the last ruler of Ptolemy, which makes her of Greek or Macedonian descent. Tina Garavi also shed light on the queen’s lineage, preferring to rely on “known facts” on the line of the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. She says:
“The legacy of Cleopatra has been attributed at one time or another to the Greeks, Macedonians and Persians. The known facts are that his Macedonian Greek family, the Ptolemaic line, intermarried with the West African Seleucid dynasty and had been in Egypt for 300 years.
Cleopatra was eight generations away from those Ptolemaic ancestors, making the possibility that she was white somewhat unlikely. After 300 years, we can safely say that Cleopatra was Egyptian.
As the controversy continues to escalate, celebrities like Gal Gadot, who was declared in 2020 to play Cleopatra in a new biopic directed by Patty Jenkins, have backed Netflix, saying the queen was Arab or African.
This is not the first time that Gadot has objected to such claims. The actress alleged that the role of the Egyptian queen should be played by an Arab or African actress. First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian, Gadot told BBC Arabic in 2020.
Queen Cleopatra airing on Netflix on May 10. This is the second season of Jada Smith’s African queens docudrama that previously followed the story of 17th century warrior Queen Njinga. Netflix faced such controversy back in the day when the Polish government criticized the streaming service for The crown.
