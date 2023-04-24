Sing it, Sixers | Daily Sport Bulletin

Clap your hands, everyone!

Never has the Sixers song sounded more like a victory anthem than this season. Admittedly, concern for another Joel Embiid injury is ever-present, and he is currently recovering from another ailment, this time a sprained knee.

But while Embiid has excelled this season, again delivering MVP-caliber performances, the Sixers haven’t entirely collapsed without him. They managed to finish the Nets series without him just fine, and while finishing the sweep wasn’t pretty, the job was done.

So now the wait begins for Embiid to be fully healthy again and for the team to undergo a tougher test, probably the Celtics. In the meantime, be sure to practice the lyrics, as this could be their year. Plus, don’t miss Matt Breens’ article on how the song itself came about and the Temple student and band Delco who put it all together.

Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, [email protected].

What’s your favorite Philadelphia sports song and why? Email us for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets in four games, completing their first sweep of a seven-game series since 1985. And after the first two games, they finished it without Joel Embiid, whose status remains uncertain after receiving a diagnosis of right knee sprain. Once Embiid was out, the Sixers relied on the entire rotation. Tyrese Maxey rode through the chaos in Game 3. And in Game 4, Paul Reed stepped in when the Sixers needed him most and Tobias Harris proved he was worth every penny. And now, if Embiid stays out, James Harden can show how much money he deserves this offseason.

Following: After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers await the winner of the Boston-Atlanta first-round series.

The Phillies won three of four games against the Rockies and won their second straight series to move in a .500 game (11-12) heading into their day off Monday. Zack Wheeler took the win on Sunday 9-3, striking out 11, but again struggled to maintain momentum throughout his outing, falling victim to a 31-pitch fourth inning as he allowed three earned points. It’s not even mechanical, he says. I do not know what it is. It’s just something that needed to be looked at, I guess.

Acquired in an offseason trade, left-handed reliever Gregory Soto is finding his groove with the Phillies in a new role.

Following: After a day off Monday, the Phillies open a three-game home series against the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

During his 17-year NHL career as a player, Danny Brire always seemed to be a step or two ahead in the way he thought about the game. Part of that helped him thrive despite his insufficient size. at 5 feet 9 inches and 174 pounds.

Now, he hopes his vision and ability to assess and solve problems will serve him well when he works in an NHL office. Giana Han reflects on how Brire methodically prepared for this opportunity with the Flyers and why it’s no surprise to many former Brires teammates that he moved upstairs and is on his way to becoming the Flyers general manager.

Northwest offensive lineman Peter Skoronski could play guard or tackle in the NFL, and in Josh Tolentinos mock draft 2.0, he is the heir apparent to Lane Johnson and become No. 10 overall for the Eagles.

Later rounds could also provide the Eagles with opportunities to pick versatile players. Check out the ones draft expert Devin Jackson has for the Eagles.

Getting drafted in the first round is the dream scenario for just about any aspiring soccer player. But for former Philadelphia Eagle Marcus Smith, it was a total nightmare full of hellish professional and personal consequences. Applicant Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores Smiths’ story, and how his being a first-round pick, combined with deep personal issues, brought him one step closer to a potentially deadly crossroads. Listen now.

Football superstar Lionel Messi could one day prove he can indeed score and assist on a cold and rainy night in Chester, but for now it was Mikael Uhres’ night to show off his ability and skills brought from Europe in muddy conditions to MLS.

Uhre scored three goals, Union won 4-2 and what can especially delight the fans is how, for the first time this season, the attacking trio of Uhre, Julin Carranza and Dniel Gazdag seemed to fire on all cylinders. This bodes well for the upcoming rematch against LAFC.

In U.S. Soccer Federation news, a new sporting director has been chosen to replace Earnie Stewart, who was once also union director. Jonathan Tannenwald was able to confirm the news of the new pick and it’s probably not who you thought, or maybe even heard of.

Worth a look

New Nova: The transfer portal takes and gives, but Villanova recently scored another solid pickup.

Science leads the way: For Bryce Harper, the mission to get back into the Phillies’ roster is driven by a lot of technology and medical science.

To this date

In 1967, the 76ers won the NBA championship in six games with a 125-122 win over the San Francisco Warriors. There may have been a bit of revenge for Sixers fans who saw the Warriors leave the city of Philadelphia for the West Coast five years earlier. Yet perhaps the team the Sixers defeated heading into the Finals was more impressive, as they defeated the dominating Boston Celtics juggernaut.

We’ve compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, Scott Lauber, Josh Tolentino, Giana Han, Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell and Matt Breen.