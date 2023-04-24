Entertainment
Squid Game actor Byung Hun Lee talks about the future of Korean pop culture
On Wednesday, the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center hosted the 5th installment of its 40th anniversary event series, “Asia in 2030, [email protected]The half-day conference featured notable speakers from the Korean film industry, including screenwriter Ji Eun Park and actor Byung Hun Lee.
These last years, [Korean] culture [and media] gained more global attention due to the success of K-pop groups such as BTS [and] Blackpink, the movie Parasite and the Netflix series Squid Game, said Sangsoo Yoon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco, in his welcoming remarks.
Korean actor Byung Hun Lee, who starred in popular Korean drama series Squid Game and GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, shared his thoughts on the influence of Korean culture in the event’s final panel . Lee’s acting career started unexpectedly. He attempted an open audition at the suggestion of a family friend and was selected out of 16 to go through a rigorous three-month training process.
Lee was challenged when trying to enter the Hollywood film market, despite having acted in Asian films for 20 years. His command of English was limited to small talk, and most people in Los Angeles didn’t know who he was. She was even told to step aside during a red carpet event.
Experience in the Korean and American film industries gave him insight into the differences between the two.
Since Hollywood’s budget was so high, everything had to be planned in advance, and changing the set could cost the studio millions of dollars, he said. Hollywood’s mass production means the production process has less flexibility for new ideas.
On the other hand, the best strength of Korean productions is our response time and flexibility. The filming process is not going exactly as planned or scripted, Lee added.
Another conference panel, Behind the Silver Screen: Writing a K-Drama, featured Ji Eun Park, screenwriter of the hit K-dramas Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love from the Star. Park explained how she was inspired to pursue a career in playwriting after meeting a well-known Korean writer who advised her to exhibit [herself]]to varied experiences even if they are difficult.
Scholars from Stanford and other universities were brought together to share their views on the future of Korean entertainment in the second panel, K-Dramas and Korean Studies: Lessons and New Directions.
Bonnie Tilland, a lecturer at Leiden University, said Dutch people are increasingly interested in Korean literature and media. According to Tilland, Korean studies at Leiden University have historically been very focused on North Korea, but have recently shifted to South Korea due to the influence of Korean popular culture.
The other panelists affirmed the increased interest in Korean studies on their college campuses. Tillard said the renewed interest in South Korea has come from both instructors and students.
What makes Korean culture popular around the world? According to Yoon, Korean cinema tries to address a wide range of social issues and effectively invokes empathy from viewers.
In a globalized world, creative works and popular culture have more power than ever to bring people together, according to Lee. Having himself been influenced by films from Hong Kong and Japan, Lee hoped that the creative works would allow people to appreciate various cultures more deeply.
|
Sources
2/ https://stanforddaily.com/2023/04/23/byung-hun-lee-talks-cultures-and-korean-culture/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China is failing on its promises of carbon neutrality; local governments increase coal power
- “take it with Boris Johnson”
- Jokowi urges travelers returning home to postpone after April 25, ASN-TNI-Polri also applies
- What the United States and other countries spent on their armies in 2022
- Squid Game actor Byung Hun Lee talks about the future of Korean pop culture
- Local News: Tennis players, fans gather around Westmar Tennis Courts (4/24/23)
- Kristin Cavallari sizzles in a black mini dress as she steps out at Craig’s in West Hollywood
- Apple iPhone Lockout: How to protect yourself from thieves who can change your Apple ID with a recovery key, turn off Find My iPhone
- Is Your Gut Fighting Itself?
- Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands area and there is no danger of a tsunami in New Zealand
- Punjab dissolved, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on Bajwa’s advice: Imran Khan | world news
- PM to announce Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express during 2-day state tour