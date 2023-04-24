Squid Game actor Byung Hun Lee talks about the future of Korean pop culture

On Wednesday, the Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center hosted the 5th installment of its 40th anniversary event series, “Asia in 2030, [email protected]The half-day conference featured notable speakers from the Korean film industry, including screenwriter Ji Eun Park and actor Byung Hun Lee.

These last years, [Korean] culture [and media] gained more global attention due to the success of K-pop groups such as BTS [and] Blackpink, the movie Parasite and the Netflix series Squid Game, said Sangsoo Yoon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco, in his welcoming remarks.

Korean actor Byung Hun Lee, who starred in popular Korean drama series Squid Game and GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, shared his thoughts on the influence of Korean culture in the event’s final panel . Lee’s acting career started unexpectedly. He attempted an open audition at the suggestion of a family friend and was selected out of 16 to go through a rigorous three-month training process.

Lee was challenged when trying to enter the Hollywood film market, despite having acted in Asian films for 20 years. His command of English was limited to small talk, and most people in Los Angeles didn’t know who he was. She was even told to step aside during a red carpet event.

Experience in the Korean and American film industries gave him insight into the differences between the two.

Since Hollywood’s budget was so high, everything had to be planned in advance, and changing the set could cost the studio millions of dollars, he said. Hollywood’s mass production means the production process has less flexibility for new ideas.

On the other hand, the best strength of Korean productions is our response time and flexibility. The filming process is not going exactly as planned or scripted, Lee added.

Another conference panel, Behind the Silver Screen: Writing a K-Drama, featured Ji Eun Park, screenwriter of the hit K-dramas Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love from the Star. Park explained how she was inspired to pursue a career in playwriting after meeting a well-known Korean writer who advised her to exhibit [herself]]to varied experiences even if they are difficult.

Scholars from Stanford and other universities were brought together to share their views on the future of Korean entertainment in the second panel, K-Dramas and Korean Studies: Lessons and New Directions.

Bonnie Tilland, a lecturer at Leiden University, said Dutch people are increasingly interested in Korean literature and media. According to Tilland, Korean studies at Leiden University have historically been very focused on North Korea, but have recently shifted to South Korea due to the influence of Korean popular culture.

The other panelists affirmed the increased interest in Korean studies on their college campuses. Tillard said the renewed interest in South Korea has come from both instructors and students.

What makes Korean culture popular around the world? According to Yoon, Korean cinema tries to address a wide range of social issues and effectively invokes empathy from viewers.

In a globalized world, creative works and popular culture have more power than ever to bring people together, according to Lee. Having himself been influenced by films from Hong Kong and Japan, Lee hoped that the creative works would allow people to appreciate various cultures more deeply.