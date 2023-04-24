Entertainment
We asked ChatGPT to list the worst Bollywood movies: Do we agree?
ChatGPT does a decent job of creating workout routines, study schedules, and schedules to help people prioritize their tasks effectively and efficiently.
It gives great recipes to try and recommendations to watch out for.
So we decided to check his knowledge of poorly rated movies.
When I typed the worst Bollywood movies on Chat GPT, I didn’t give it a timeline or anything specific, so it generated a random list of movies on the internet that were heavily criticized or were a huge disappointment.
But in my opinion, poorer movies with lackluster scripts and weird dialogues were made. The list has its fair share of worst movies, but for the others, we’d like to reconsider.
Let’s analyze how:
Himmatwala
A remake that failed to recreate the magic of the original. Audiences found it boring and relied on too many tropes. The film was directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.
The film is a remake of the 1983 film of the same name, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.
The songs became hugely popular, but overall the movie was a cringe fest that no one wants to see again.
Sajid Khan gave yet another flop with this one.
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag
Let’s start with the name, what? Who came up with this? The film is said to be a remake of Sholay.
A request to all creators not to touch Sholay for any remake or sequel. Let the legends be.
Neither the performance nor the plot could live up to the inventiveness of the original, making it a shocking watch for viewers.
Maar Khan T-Shirts
Lacking good humor, dialogue, and storyline, the film was tedious viewing as critics describe it.
But I’m sure it can’t be the worst movie ever made because it had entertaining songs and dance sequences, so we can let loose.
Joker
I don’t know the most pathetic, but I think ChatGPT did a great job of finding movies I had never heard of.
Soumyadipta Banerjee of In.com gave 0.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Not only are the aliens weird, but the whole movie also seems to be on a weird planet after a while.
Humshakals
No brownie points for guessing the director? Yes, it’s Sajid Khan.
An adult comedy that was nothing short of vulgarity. The film received negative reviews from critics and audiences. The humor was criticized for being repetitive, slapstick, and juvenile, and the plot was deemed illogical and confusing. The performances of the main cast have also been criticized for being overdone and forced.
Not even Ram Kapoor could become the film’s saving grace.
What is Kool Hain Hum 3
The film had too much crude content and vulgarity that did not appeal to any segment of the audience and faced harsh vitriol from critics.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Now, that just doesn’t qualify to be on this list. Yes, the movie hasn’t aged well but was a pretty nice watch in the 90s.
In an era when overacting was entertaining, Kareena Kapoor was a good fit for the role.
Hrithik and Abhishek were also good in their respective parts.
It deserves at least a rating of 5.5/10.
Dilwale
It doesn’t deserve to be called the worst. It certainly wasn’t groundbreaking despite Kajol-SRK trying to rekindle their charismatic old chemistry on screen, but he was a masala entertainer to many.
It’s average at its best.
Good year
He has big hits like Manwa Laage and Lovely. A family film that’s forgettable but certainly not bad for becoming one of the poorest movies ever made.
It’s a watchable movie and deserves better than being on this list.
Deshdrohi
The film received deservedly negative reviews from critics and audiences alike for its poor direction, weak script, and lackluster performance.
The film has been criticized for its overly simplistic depiction of social issues and the lack of depth in its characters. Kamaal Rashid Khan’s performance was particularly criticized for its over-the-top acting and lack of emotional depth.
We think Chat GPT did a poor job. He left out the most unbearable like Jani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Karzzz, Tashan And Munna Michael.
Let us know which movies you think didn’t deserve to be on the list!
