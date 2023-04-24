A List of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Has Been Released Giving 2000s Nostalgia





If you were pushed to name the world’s most bankable movie stars, you’d probably start with Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, maybe Angelina Jolie, and at least one of Chris’s (probably Hemsworth). And you’d be spot on according to a new round of influential research into Hollywood’s current top 100 actor rankings which has been revealed via the influential Tinseltown blog, Puck. The new National Research Group study has analyzed data on people’s favorite movie stars – and the result should worry some of Hollywood’s top executives. The analytics firm asked moviegoers to name the five actors who would make them line up at their local cinema. The kind of stars, in other words, who can — in Hollywood parlance — “open” a movie. Photo: Courtesy of Universal Pictures George Clooney and Julia Roberts are both in the top 20 And the answers had a very, well, mid-2000s feel. Of the top 20 picks, only Chris Hemsworth was under 40 (and he’ll be 40 in August). Instead, it’s a who’s who of baby boomers and Gen-Xers like Cruise, Johnson, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Julia Roberts. Tom Cruise Dwayne Johnson tom hank brad pitt Denzel Washington julia robert Will Smith Leonardo DiCaprio Johnny Depp Kevin Hart Keanu Reeves Sandra Bullock Ryan Reynolds Adam Sandler Harrison Ford George Clooney Robert Downey Jr. Angelina Jolie Morgan FREEMAN Chris Hemsworth

Obviously, Hollywood studios would have hoped to see bright young prospects like Zendaya (number 47 on the list, Much more prominently are Michael B Jordan (43), Timothée Chalamet (a surprisingly low 94), Margot Robbie (67) and Jenna Ortega (54). As Puck editor Matthew Belloni puts it: “It’s almost like when people think of theater, they think of throwback, which means they stopped recognizing actors as theatrical draws after Thor was released in 2011.’ Surprisingly, Johnny Depp still sucks – much loved with women under 35, according to the study – even after being fired from her latest blockbuster. Although he’s enough of a draw card, a post-court affair, to make one final return as Jack Sparrow? Seems doubtful.



