Opening statements to begin during retrial of ’70s Show’ actor accused of rape

Jurors are due to hear opening statements Monday in the retrial of actor Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

The panel of seven women and five men was sworn in last Thursday to hear the case.

Masterson, now 47, was charged in 2020 with three counts of rape by force or fear involving the three women on separate alleged occasions.

He has been out on bail since his arrest in June 2020 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Division.

At last year’s trial, jurors favored acquitting all three counts against Masterson – voting 10-2 on one count, 8-4 on another and 7-5 on the third – but they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. , leading to the cancellation of the trial on November 30.

Prosecutors confirmed in January that they wanted to try the “That ’70s Show” actor again, and Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo rejected a defense effort to have the charges dismissed.

Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors in Masterson’s first trial that the actor used ‘force, fear or threats’ to sexually assault the women and should be found guilty of rape, while the attorney Defense counsel Philip Kent Cohen countered that the alleged victims lied about their relationship with the actor.

The prosecutor told jurors that, for Masterson, “No never meant no.” Although the actor “looks like a neat gentleman” in court, “he looks very different” from his alleged victims, the prosecutor said.

FRONT COVER:

“If you were a young woman, you were far from safe,” Mueller said. “If you were incapacitated in his bed, he would rape you. If you were at his house and you weren’t drunk yet, he would offer you alcohol to get you there and he would forcefully rape you. And if you were in a relationship with him, he would control you.”

Arguing for an acquittal, Masterson’s attorney told jurors the prosecution wanted to ‘win this case so badly’ that they ignored the ‘blatantly fabricated’ and inconsistent testimony of witnesses during the lengthy trial. almost a month.

“It’s not just infuriating, it’s horrifying,” Cohen said of the case against his client, adding that the alleged victims “have motivation to lie” on the witness stand.

In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been fired from the Emmy-winning scripted comedy “The Ranch” amid sexual assault allegations.

The actor then said he was “very disappointed” and added that “it seems that you are presumed guilty at the time you are accused”. He also ‘denied the outrageous allegations’ and said he was looking forward to ‘clearing my name once and for all’.

A civil lawsuit filed in August 2019 against Masterson — a longtime adherent of the Church of Scientology — and the church by the three women involved in the criminal case and a woman who was not a member of the church alleges that they were stalked and harassed after reporting sexual assault allegations against the actor to the Los Angeles police.

Regarding the lawsuit, the Church of Scientology released a statement saying, “The Church denies the harassment allegations as obvious, cynical, and self-serving fiction, and the Church knows it will be vindicated.”