Entertainment
Opening statements to begin during retrial of ’70s Show’ actor accused of rape
ANGELS – Jurors are due to hear opening statements Monday in the retrial of actor Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.
The panel of seven women and five men was sworn in last Thursday to hear the case.
Masterson, now 47, was charged in 2020 with three counts of rape by force or fear involving the three women on separate alleged occasions.
He has been out on bail since his arrest in June 2020 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Division.
At last year’s trial, jurors favored acquitting all three counts against Masterson – voting 10-2 on one count, 8-4 on another and 7-5 on the third – but they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. , leading to the cancellation of the trial on November 30.
Prosecutors confirmed in January that they wanted to try the “That ’70s Show” actor again, and Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo rejected a defense effort to have the charges dismissed.
Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors in Masterson’s first trial that the actor used ‘force, fear or threats’ to sexually assault the women and should be found guilty of rape, while the attorney Defense counsel Philip Kent Cohen countered that the alleged victims lied about their relationship with the actor.
The prosecutor told jurors that, for Masterson, “No never meant no.” Although the actor “looks like a neat gentleman” in court, “he looks very different” from his alleged victims, the prosecutor said.
FRONT COVER:
“If you were a young woman, you were far from safe,” Mueller said. “If you were incapacitated in his bed, he would rape you. If you were at his house and you weren’t drunk yet, he would offer you alcohol to get you there and he would forcefully rape you. And if you were in a relationship with him, he would control you.”
Arguing for an acquittal, Masterson’s attorney told jurors the prosecution wanted to ‘win this case so badly’ that they ignored the ‘blatantly fabricated’ and inconsistent testimony of witnesses during the lengthy trial. almost a month.
“It’s not just infuriating, it’s horrifying,” Cohen said of the case against his client, adding that the alleged victims “have motivation to lie” on the witness stand.
In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been fired from the Emmy-winning scripted comedy “The Ranch” amid sexual assault allegations.
The actor then said he was “very disappointed” and added that “it seems that you are presumed guilty at the time you are accused”. He also ‘denied the outrageous allegations’ and said he was looking forward to ‘clearing my name once and for all’.
A civil lawsuit filed in August 2019 against Masterson — a longtime adherent of the Church of Scientology — and the church by the three women involved in the criminal case and a woman who was not a member of the church alleges that they were stalked and harassed after reporting sexual assault allegations against the actor to the Los Angeles police.
Regarding the lawsuit, the Church of Scientology released a statement saying, “The Church denies the harassment allegations as obvious, cynical, and self-serving fiction, and the Church knows it will be vindicated.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/danny-masterson-retrial-opening-statements
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Pradhan Mantri Ko Hi Bhagwan Maano…’: BS Koshyari’s statement on PM Modi goes viral | SHOW
- Opening statements to begin during retrial of ’70s Show’ actor accused of rape
- widely available and easy to use
- AI has been educated by everything ever created for the web.
- A superpolymer used by gut bacteria to fend off antibiotics
- Pakistan’s ruling coalition uses negotiations to delay general election: former PM Imran Khan
- Hunter Biden’s legal team wants Treasury to investigate former Trump aide and Congress to take action against MTG
- Bollywood celebrities pay final respects to Pamela Chopra during prayer meeting
- Walker lands in seventh place after day one of the CAA championships
- Hailey Bieber wears white lingerie and sheer dress with Justin
- Samsung Neo QLED TV Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Check Pricing, Features & Details
- FDIC International brings firefighters from around the world to Indianapolis – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather