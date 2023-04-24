Entertainment
Bertie Carvel on Hollywood, Typography, and Dalgliesh: Film Sets Can Be Hierarchical, Bestial, and Abuse of Power
IIt’s straight into the deep end with Bertie Carvel. The London actor, who was once the most hated man in the country as Suranne Joness cheating on her suburban hubby in Doctor Fostertells me about the second season of his crime drama on Channel 5, Dalgliesh. He appears on Zoom from the Hampstead home he grew up in, to which he returned with his wife during the pandemic. It must have brought some comfort in uncertain times, I say. He cocks his head to the side. Well, it was painful in some ways, because we came back here because my mother had passed away. Oh that’s right. It was a lot to meet your whole story in this way, but amazing too. Around the same time, Carvels’ son was born. I thought back to my life as he began his, he says. It was somehow incredible, poetic and wonderful.
It was at this intersection of life and death that Carvel signed on to play Adam Dalgliesh, the poet-sleuth created by novelist Baroness PD James in the Sixties. Dalgliesh is no Luther: he roams the British countryside in his immaculate Jaguar E-Type, stoically solving crimes while mourning the untimely death of his wife and child. One of the reasons it was exciting for me to take on this role was to have a place to put everything, he says. For me, it was a matter of mourning.
The mild-mannered detective is the sort of role one would assume Marylebone-born Rada graduate Carvel would have played throughout his career. He is aware of it. The truth is, I’ve spent my career trying, I think with some success, to move beyond typing, he says. This is my driving motivation. It’s hard to disagree with him. In 2012, he won the Olivier for best actor for his role as Miss Trunchbull in Mathilde the musical. With a heaving chest, a giant wart and a clarion call, Carvel has successfully transformed into the fearsome Headmistress of Crunchem Hall Elementary School.
Today though, the chameleon actor who was also unrecognizable as the orange, saggy Donald Trump in Mike Bartletts’ 2022 play The 47th seems, well, normal. He wears a navy blue crew neck and his beard is stiff and unkempt. Day to day, he looks much more like the politicians he often portrays, such as Nick Clegg and Tony Blair. I like working in a world of moral relativism, says Carvel. It might be a good pairing with politicians! Carvels’ father, John, was social affairs editor at The Guardian something that played a central role in his fascination with politics. These are the people who make the decisions that impact all of us mere mortals; they are the demigods of our time. So it’s exciting to watch them and think about them, he says.
Blair is the latest politico on Carvels’ rap sheet, a role he took without seeing any script. He succeeds Jonny Lee Millers John Major at the end of The crowns season four and is due for a lot more airtime in season five. The Netflix drama’s latest series aired without a fictional warning, despite the efforts of former government culture secretary Oliver Dowden and actors Helena Bonham Carter and Dame Judi Dench, who accused the show of crude sensationalism. While he understands the sensibility, Carvel strongly believes that in a free society it should be legitimate for artists to represent the real world and reframe it artistically. Otherwise, we might as well go home.
Carvel next stars in Pygmalion at the Old Vic, playing eccentric and selfish linguist teacher Henry Higgins. It’s about as far as you can get from low-key Dalgliesh. While any reimagining of George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play (itself based on an Ovidian myth) must convince audiences of its relevance to modern society, Dalgliesh trade in its lack of urgency. At a time when every TV show seems to feel a desperate need to tackle all social issues at once, Dalgliesh is happy to stay in his lane. It is, in a word, pleasant. What’s wrong with that? I wonder how to delicately raise this point when Carvel does it for me. Look, I’m not going to sit here and tell you this is the most urgent drama ever. But it’s OK that’s right GOOD, he said, laughing. It doesn’t have to shout its relevance from the rooftops.
Carvel is at the stage in his career now where his presence in a project has become an attraction for other actors. In bonus content for DalglieshIn the first season, Northern Irish actor Jonjo ONeill said the chance to work with Carvel, whose work he has been following for years, was a big part of the appeal of the project. Carvel grins from ear to ear as I pass this on. I’m not going to lie, it’s amazing…how amazing, he said, really delighted. It’s really hard to answer that without pointing out the virtue. I’m really proud of myself; I’m really proud of my career.
A few years ago, Carvel found himself in a similar situation while working with the titans of Joel Coens’ Hollywood adaptation of Shakespeare, Macbeth’s Tragedy. As Macbeth’s confidant Banquo, Carvel played a key role alongside Denzel Washington and the power-hungry pair of Frances McDormand, both Oscar-winning actors. Was it intimidating? No matter how far someone’s star travels, if he’s a good actor, the focus is on what’s in front of him, not what’s behind, he says . And it’s very leveling, because you can’t rest on your laurels if you’re climbing Kilimanjaro. It’s really exciting to be racing with these thoroughbreds and trying to keep up with them.
Much of Carvels’ talk about acting is in these high-flying, cerebral terms. He is an actor actor, to the end of the fingernails. On the heated debate surrounding method acting where a performer lives on as their character even after the tapes have stopped rolling, he says he could write a book. It is a mistake to think that there are only two types of actors, he says. It’s a spectrum. Acting is either convincing or it is not. It’s realistic, or it’s not. It doesn’t matter how you got there, and it doesn’t matter how you talk about how you got there. All that matters is that it is convincing.
Carvel himself has tried everything from speaking in his characters’ quirky voices to anything the opposite. Ultimately, there’s no one way to paint a picture, he says. There is room for every artist. Nonetheless, it states that a lot of monstrous behavior hangs from this peg. When you have a mysterious process, it can be empowering for people who just want to harness their power to get people to do things.
Carvel is also infuriated by the power imbalance on Hollywood film sets. At worst, they can be a very hierarchical, bestial, monstrous, hideous, power-abusing structure. While theater rehearsal rooms, on the whole, are democratic, says Carvel. There’s no reason why [film sets] couldn’t have the same kind of creativity and openness. If he had to choose between theater and cinema for the rest of his career, which would it be? He’s laughing. I don’t have to choose! That’s the great thing about it.
The second season of Dalgliesh begins on Channel 5 on Thursday April 27 at 9 p.m.
