Kim Kardashian and North West step out for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Entertainment
Step out in style! Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North Westwalked the carpet on Sunday at the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
Kim, 42, showed off her impressive physique in a dark sand gray bandeau top with a matching wrap midi skirt which she paired with silver heels that wrapped around her legs.
Meanwhile, North looked equally chic in a black suit with flared pants over a black and silver top, and stood tall in black Dolce & Gabbana platform boots.
The couple stood side by side on the carpet before the star-studded gala and posed for photos together. They also posed alongside stylist Chris Appleton, who was honored at the awards show.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The couple also shared a cute moment on stage when they were tasked with presenting Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year award.
North took the mic first and stole the show with his simple yet bold introduction, declaring, “There are no words. Chris Appletons the best.”
“Okay, well, you heard it from North West,” Kim said, as she took to the podium and shared some sweet words about her friendship with Appleton.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
This fun public outing comes just days after North stole the show atKaty PerryIt isPlayresidency concert on April 15. In a video — shared onKim KardashianIt isinstagram storyher eldest daughter had a moment with the “Firework” superstar, which left her blown away.
Kim had a front row seat to capture the moment after North was called on stage. In the clip, North was joined on stage by her friend and cousin, Penelope Disick, as Katy gushed about being a huge fan after “seeing all your TikToks”.
The singer went on to explain that she was North’s age when she had the “spark” and started singing. After Katy shared this information, she then asked “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
North replied, “Everything,” prompting Katy to hilariously walk away to the cheers of the crowd. Watch the video below to learn more.
