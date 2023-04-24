10 Most Viewable Classic Hollywood Movies, According To Reddit

Hollywood’s Golden Age, spanning from the end of the silent era of American cinema during the Great Depression in the late 1920s (when talkies were booming) to the early 1920s 1960, has several memorable films of different genres from talented filmmakers.





Whether it’s gripping westerns like Treasure of the Sierra Madre or novels that upset the public, such as casablanca, it is clear that, although this era was quite important for cinema, some films undoubtedly stood out more than others, having also gained massive popularity over the years and ultimately withstood the test of the time. On Reddit, moviegoers are sharing the classic Hollywood movies they watch the most.

ten ‘Treasure of the Sierra Madre’ (1948)

Directed by Jean Huston And featuring Humphrey Bogart in a life-changing role, this well-known adventure drama western is set in the 1920s and tells the story of two struggling Americans looking for work in Mexico as they persuade an elderly prospector to help them mine gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.

According therealmintoncardthe captivating film of 1948 “Treasure of the Sierra Madremakes it a very rewatchable one. In response to their comment, a Reddit user added that they couldn’t “believe this movie has so few mentions. My all-time favorite. I’ve seen it at least 40 times and I can’t get enough of it. So many great lines. Movie epic.”

9 “Children’s Hour” (1961)

If we talk about romantic dramas, children’s time may be a good choice. THE Audrey Hepburnled by a classic presented a singular take on queerness (and its societal intolerance) by following a rebellious student (Karen Balkin) at a girls’ school that accuses two female teachers (Hepburn and Shirley McLaine) to have an affair.

When a Reddit now deleted mentioned account”children’s time” in a list they made under the comments of a post, Perplexed-Reporter-4 couldn’t help noticing that William Wyler the movie is awesome. “This movie has one of the greatest villains in movie history. She made my blood boil!”

8 “The Great Escape” (1963)

John Sturge‘ 1963 feature film starring Steve McQueen is set during World War II and is based on a true story surrounding a group of escaped Allied POWs as they plot the escape of several hundred more of their fellow captives from a German camp.

Given the quality and quantity of a timeless action classic The great Escape which is to say, it’s no wonder moviegoers love to submit to it a second time. “I don’t know how old we are going here, but The great Escape is one of my all-time favourites.” half dead0614 said.

7 “Night of the Hunter” (1955)

Set during the Great Depression, this timeless classic thriller directed by Charles Laughton – also his only project, and a highly respected project – revolves around a man obsessed with religion (Robert Mitchum) who marries a gullible widow (Shelley Winters) with young children intent on stealing the money their real father stole during a robbery.

While the rewatchable the hunter’s night is categorized as crime drama noir, a Reddit user admits it’s a unique film because of how it deals with genres. “It’s a very strange movie. I just watched it recently. It feels like a cross between a kids movie and a taut adult thriller.”

6 ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961)

Perhaps Hepburn’s most famous film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s invites the public to preview the life of a young New York socialite who ends up feeling feelings for a young man (Paul Crows) who moved into his building. However, his past poses a potential obstacle.

This Blake Edwards the comedy-drama is undoubtedly one of the most well-known films of the era, and although some users agree that it hasn’t aged well at times, including UniDublinwho wrote that the “Mickey Rooney has aged badly, other than that, a great Audrey Hepburn movie”, – it’s still a comforting watch for some.

5 “The Apartment” (1960)

As for The apartmentthe story centers on a Manhattan insurance clerk (Jack Lemon) who tries to advance his career by allowing corporate executives to use his apartment for trysts. He is unaware that this is causing complications and triggering his own romance.

Billy WilderThe highly accessible rom-com debuts in multiple user lists when it comes to most rewatchable classics. According to reddit deleted account who originally asked Redditors for suggestions on the post, the “film’s comedy is so on point.” In a comment, a Editor says, “I caught it late in my life, but I’m grateful I did when I did so I could appreciate the full weight of the movie.”

4 ‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Very few movies are as memorable as Alfred HitchcockIt is rear widowa true classic involving a photographer in a wheelchair (James Stuart) who watches his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes certain that one of them has committed murder.

While the movie offers an intriguing storyline that definitely makes it a highly re-watchable film, that doesn’t seem to be the only reason for its re-watchability. According abijeet95“2 words ‘Grace Kelly!’

3 “Let’s Sing in the Rain” (1952)

Even after all these years, Sing in the rain remains an extremely popular musical and one of the most beloved in the film industry. It tells of a silent film star (Gene Kelly) struggles to make the difficult transition to walkie-talkies in the 1920s while finding love along the way.

The amazing choreography of Stanley Donen and that of Gene Kelly the film seems to be a key part of what makes the movie so enjoyable – at least according to ikissedthebeifongswho also admits to liking the “overall vibe” of the film.

2 ’12 Angry Men’ (1957)

12 angry men is arguably the best courtroom drama ever, and what makes the movie even better is the fact that it was the director’s first film. Located in a New York courthouse, Sidney LumetThe standout film centers on the verdict of a murder trial, where one member of the jury frustrates the others by having them deliberate more deeply over the evidence before passing judgment.

“Probably the best debut film by any filmmaker in history, and every time I watch it I notice something new, which is amazing given the limitation of cast and location,” said a Reddit now deleted account has sprung up on the platform. “Absolute classic.”

1 Casablanca (1942)

This legendary and timeless romance, filmed (and set) during World War II, follows an American expat (Bogart) who must decide between his love for a former lover (Ingrid Bergman) and helping her husband (Paul Henry), who is a Czechoslovak resistance leader, leaving the city of Casablanca and resuming his fight against the Germans.

Without a doubt, Michael CurtisThe movie remains a classic today, sending honorable messages of loyalty, friendship, and duty (while also being the best romance movie for people who hate romance movies). According AnthonyDigitalMedia on Reddit, the film is “always good and so re-watchable”. In a response, a Editor said that “when it comes to films that age badly and slowly lose their grip on the public’s attention over generations, I think one of the few films that isn’t affected by that is Casablanca.”

