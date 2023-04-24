Entertainment
10 Most Viewable Classic Hollywood Movies, According To Reddit
Hollywood’s Golden Age, spanning from the end of the silent era of American cinema during the Great Depression in the late 1920s (when talkies were booming) to the early 1920s 1960, has several memorable films of different genres from talented filmmakers.
Whether it’s gripping westerns like Treasure of the Sierra Madre or novels that upset the public, such as casablanca, it is clear that, although this era was quite important for cinema, some films undoubtedly stood out more than others, having also gained massive popularity over the years and ultimately withstood the test of the time. On Reddit, moviegoers are sharing the classic Hollywood movies they watch the most.
ten ‘Treasure of the Sierra Madre’ (1948)
Directed by Jean Huston And featuring Humphrey Bogart in a life-changing role, this well-known adventure drama western is set in the 1920s and tells the story of two struggling Americans looking for work in Mexico as they persuade an elderly prospector to help them mine gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.
According therealmintoncardthe captivating film of 1948 “Treasure of the Sierra Madremakes it a very rewatchable one. In response to their comment, a Reddit user added that they couldn’t “believe this movie has so few mentions. My all-time favorite. I’ve seen it at least 40 times and I can’t get enough of it. So many great lines. Movie epic.”
9 “Children’s Hour” (1961)
If we talk about romantic dramas, children’s time may be a good choice. THE Audrey Hepburnled by a classic presented a singular take on queerness (and its societal intolerance) by following a rebellious student (Karen Balkin) at a girls’ school that accuses two female teachers (Hepburn and Shirley McLaine) to have an affair.
When a Reddit now deleted mentioned account”children’s time” in a list they made under the comments of a post, Perplexed-Reporter-4 couldn’t help noticing that William Wyler the movie is awesome. “This movie has one of the greatest villains in movie history. She made my blood boil!”
8 “The Great Escape” (1963)
John Sturge‘ 1963 feature film starring Steve McQueen is set during World War II and is based on a true story surrounding a group of escaped Allied POWs as they plot the escape of several hundred more of their fellow captives from a German camp.
Given the quality and quantity of a timeless action classic The great Escape which is to say, it’s no wonder moviegoers love to submit to it a second time. “I don’t know how old we are going here, but The great Escape is one of my all-time favourites.” half dead0614 said.
7 “Night of the Hunter” (1955)
Set during the Great Depression, this timeless classic thriller directed by Charles Laughton – also his only project, and a highly respected project – revolves around a man obsessed with religion (Robert Mitchum) who marries a gullible widow (Shelley Winters) with young children intent on stealing the money their real father stole during a robbery.
While the rewatchable the hunter’s night is categorized as crime drama noir, a Reddit user admits it’s a unique film because of how it deals with genres. “It’s a very strange movie. I just watched it recently. It feels like a cross between a kids movie and a taut adult thriller.”
6 ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961)
Perhaps Hepburn’s most famous film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s invites the public to preview the life of a young New York socialite who ends up feeling feelings for a young man (Paul Crows) who moved into his building. However, his past poses a potential obstacle.
This Blake Edwards the comedy-drama is undoubtedly one of the most well-known films of the era, and although some users agree that it hasn’t aged well at times, including UniDublinwho wrote that the “Mickey Rooney has aged badly, other than that, a great Audrey Hepburn movie”, – it’s still a comforting watch for some.
5 “The Apartment” (1960)
As for The apartmentthe story centers on a Manhattan insurance clerk (Jack Lemon) who tries to advance his career by allowing corporate executives to use his apartment for trysts. He is unaware that this is causing complications and triggering his own romance.
Billy WilderThe highly accessible rom-com debuts in multiple user lists when it comes to most rewatchable classics. According to reddit deleted account who originally asked Redditors for suggestions on the post, the “film’s comedy is so on point.” In a comment, a Editor says, “I caught it late in my life, but I’m grateful I did when I did so I could appreciate the full weight of the movie.”
4 ‘Rear Window’ (1954)
Very few movies are as memorable as Alfred HitchcockIt is rear widowa true classic involving a photographer in a wheelchair (James Stuart) who watches his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes certain that one of them has committed murder.
While the movie offers an intriguing storyline that definitely makes it a highly re-watchable film, that doesn’t seem to be the only reason for its re-watchability. According abijeet95“2 words ‘Grace Kelly!’
3 “Let’s Sing in the Rain” (1952)
Even after all these years, Sing in the rain remains an extremely popular musical and one of the most beloved in the film industry. It tells of a silent film star (Gene Kelly) struggles to make the difficult transition to walkie-talkies in the 1920s while finding love along the way.
The amazing choreography of Stanley Donen and that of Gene Kelly the film seems to be a key part of what makes the movie so enjoyable – at least according to ikissedthebeifongswho also admits to liking the “overall vibe” of the film.
2 ’12 Angry Men’ (1957)
12 angry men is arguably the best courtroom drama ever, and what makes the movie even better is the fact that it was the director’s first film. Located in a New York courthouse, Sidney LumetThe standout film centers on the verdict of a murder trial, where one member of the jury frustrates the others by having them deliberate more deeply over the evidence before passing judgment.
“Probably the best debut film by any filmmaker in history, and every time I watch it I notice something new, which is amazing given the limitation of cast and location,” said a Reddit now deleted account has sprung up on the platform. “Absolute classic.”
1 Casablanca (1942)
This legendary and timeless romance, filmed (and set) during World War II, follows an American expat (Bogart) who must decide between his love for a former lover (Ingrid Bergman) and helping her husband (Paul Henry), who is a Czechoslovak resistance leader, leaving the city of Casablanca and resuming his fight against the Germans.
Without a doubt, Michael CurtisThe movie remains a classic today, sending honorable messages of loyalty, friendship, and duty (while also being the best romance movie for people who hate romance movies). According AnthonyDigitalMedia on Reddit, the film is “always good and so re-watchable”. In a response, a Editor said that “when it comes to films that age badly and slowly lose their grip on the public’s attention over generations, I think one of the few films that isn’t affected by that is Casablanca.”
NEXT: Great Old Hollywood Movies To Watch Free On YouTube
|
Sources
2/ https://collider.com/most-rewatchable-classic-hollywood-movies-reddit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Most Viewable Classic Hollywood Movies, According To Reddit
- West Stanly Men’s Tennis in Historic Season – The Stanly News & Press
- All the Details on Sofia Richies’ Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses
- Google Meet allows users to collaboratively present slides
- Formosa wins international journalism scholarship
- Trump to release King’s letter ‘without his permission’
- Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks dies aged 47
- LCMC Health faces antitrust lawsuit over Tulane hospital deal | Economic news
- Emergency alert sounds on UK mobile phones – silence on some phones
- Could China serve as an intermediary for Israeli-Palestinian peace? – analysis
- US asks South Korea not to fill China’s chip shortages: report | Technology
- Poonam Dhillon and Rajkummar Rao gear up for UK Asian Film Festival – Deadline