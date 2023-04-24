See Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian and More at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards





The stars gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night to The first daily rows seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The event celebrated the intersection of Hollywood and fashion, honoring the designers, brands, stylists and artists at the center of these two worlds. in a stylish ceremony hosted by the hottest name in fashion right now, recently retired image architect and celebrity super-stylist Law Roach. The guest list was packed with big names, including Elle Fanning, who presented Magazine of the Year at O Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. For the occasion, Fanning chose an off-white blouse and long black wrap skirt from Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023 and joked that her glam was a tribute to Moonves, whom she’s known since she was 15. I wore my hair like her and lipstick tonight because she always does at big events, so matched, Fanning noted from the stage. Gwyneth Paltrow, whose G. Label by Goop was honored as Powerhouse Brand of the Year, wore an equally simple, but more revealing look. The actress accepted her award in nude pants and a matching headband with an attached turtleneck and sheer sleeves. Elle Fanning and Sara Moonves Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Other attendees included Brie Larson, who fittingly wore a red sequined Rodarte dress to present Kate and Laura Mulleavy as designers of the year. Similarly, Teyana Taylor was unmissable in a corseted Mnot dress with a high slit honoring the brand’s designer, Eli Mizrahi, which won Emerging Brand of the Year. Breakout Style Star winner Meghann Fahy was also in attendance, arriving in a black bralette, oversized pants and flowy jacket by Valentino. Brie Larson with Kate Rodartes and Laura Mulleavy Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor with Mnots Eli Mizrahi Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That wasn’t the end of the A-list participants, however. Miley Cyrus snuck in from behind, supporting her stylist Bradley Kenneth, who was honored at the event. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian chose to take center stage, walking the red carpet with her daughter, North West, before presenting her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair Artist award. Kardashian wore a gray Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2023 skirt and a simple bandeau top, leaving the accent to a large silver John Galliano for Dior choker from 2003, which circled her entire neck. West, meanwhile, kept things professional, wearing a black suit and Dolce & Gabbana boots. She joined her mother on stage, stepping in to inform the audience, there are no words. Chris Appleton is the best. Kim Kardashian and North West Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keanu Reeves, who recently attended the LA MOCA gala with partner Alexandra Grant, also made a surprise appearance to present his longtime stylist Jeanne Yang with the Fashion Visionary Award. Fashion is one of the forms that everyone has a chance to express who they are every day, Yang said during her speech, and what I feel like I’ve done is to have given permission to many people to let them be themselves. Jeanne Yang and Keanu Reeves Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

