The miraculous story of the former and future world heavyweight champion.

After a life on stage and more than a decade working in the film industry, a Camden actor is ready to star in a Hollywood tentpole.

Khris Davis to play eponymous boxing icon in upcoming biopic Big George Foreman: The miraculous story of the former and future world heavyweight champion. The film spans two decades in the life of the boxing legend turned entrepreneur.

Davis grew up in East Camden, where he was born into a singing family. He gained one of his first theatrical experiences at the Millers Temple Church of God in Palmyra, performing in religious sketches written by his mother. By the time Davis started high school, her family had moved to Columbus, Ohio.

Then the Creative Arts Academy, a new performing arts school, opened in his hometown. The budding actor wanted to return to Camden so badly that he asked to move in with his grandmother. The Davis family eventually returned and he enrolled in the academy as a junior and graduated in 2004.

During those two years, he made a name for himself as one of the school’s top talents, recalled the school’s founding principal, Davida Coe-Brockington. He was really special and always stood out, she says. That’s why when he was there, he acted in several of our productions. She remembered him doing a particularly solid job as the lead in a production of Shakespeares othello.

After auditioning for the role of George Foreman virtually at the start of the pandemic, Davis prepared by spending three days with the boxer at his home in Houston before traveling to New Orleans to shoot, the actor told The Inquirer.

I had to remember to speak up, to ask questions, because when you’re sitting in front of someone with such an incredible legacy, all you can do is look at them and the magnificence of what they’ve accomplished, said Davis.

The filming process was enjoyable but grueling for Davis. It was shot out of order and on a tight schedule, so the actor had to gain and lose large amounts of weight each week. He also relied heavily on the acting chops he developed at school in Camden.

Acting was an important part of Davis’ childhood, but he also excelled on the football field. The Camden City School District allowed the actor to play as a defensive end on the football team at Woodrow Wilson High School (now, Eastside High School), where his performance earned him several college scholarship offers . But by the time Davis was ready to graduate, he had no interest in becoming a varsity athlete. He instead chose to pursue his acting dreams.

Start as an extra on the set of the 2006 drama Annapolishe then enrolled at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in Delaware County, the nation’s oldest historically black university, as a theater major.

For the now Brooklyn-based actor, who recently appeared in Judas and the Black Messiah And Space Jam: A New Legacy, his hometown will always hold a special place. I will always keep a door open for my community and the people of Camden, he said. I think it’s important that they have access to the things I experience as much as they can.

When he was cast in the Broadway revival of Death of a seller last year, Davis invited 100 students from her high school to New York to attend one of her shows. The opportunity was inspiring for the teens and made a successful career in the arts possible, Coe-Brockington said.

Davis hopes his story and Foremans will remind audiences that their dreams are achievable if they stay focused and work hard.

I hope they take away [from Big George Foreman] a feeling of not just believing in yourself, but finding who you are and sticking to it at all costs, Davis said. That’s what Mr. Foremans’ story is about.

Big George Foreman hits theaters on April 28.

