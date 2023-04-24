CinemaCon: Theater owners on ways to fix the business

No, the box office hasn’t fully rebounded after COVID-19 – as evidenced by the valleys (“Shazam: Fury of the Gods”, “Babylon”) between the peaks (“Top Gun: Maverick”, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie) from last year.

But despite all the obituaries, the movie industry is on the verge of a turnaround. A new study even shows that revenues in 2023 will reach $32 billion, a 10% increase from previous estimates of $29 billion. While not pre-pandemic levels of $41 billion to $42 billion, the revised projections are still a relief for exhibitors. After all, they struggled to stay afloat during the darkest days of the pandemic, but emerged with renewed confidence in one truth: Watching movies from the couch is overrated.

As Hollywood heads to Las Vegas for CinemaCon, Variety spoke to circuit theater owners large and small across the country to get a sense of the challenges and triumphs of running a multiplex in a post-pandemic era.

Cinemark

Sean Gamble, CEO

Number of pitches: 521 locations across the United States

What is the biggest challenge facing cinemas?

The reduced volume of the movie content. We are very encouraged as the production cycle that has been disrupted by COVID is aiming to return to pre-pandemic levels. And now we’re seeing bigger streaming companies entering the space in more significant ways.

Which film was the saving grace for exhibitors?

Top Gun: Maverick. It sped up all audiences and ended up significantly outperforming everyone’s expectations. He continued to build positive momentum for the business after start-ups and shutdowns. We have continued to ride ever since.

What has been an unexpected winner in your venues?

“Smile.” It was made for streaming, but was theatrically released by Paramount and grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office. It is a small film that has given significant results.

What genre do you wish there was more of?

We ran out of family content. We also lack R-rated steamy comedies. They have the potential to produce significant results.

Is superhero fatigue real?

I do not think so. Compelling stories always prevail.

Netflix: friend or foe?

We consider them friends. It’s a misrepresentation that streaming and theaters compete with each other. They are complementary to each other. Our frequent moviegoers are the most active streamers.

What impact have inflation or supply chain issues had on your business?

Sixty percent of the canola oil we use to pop our popcorn comes from Ukraine. The war therefore had a significant effect on access to canola oil. When there were disruptions in the supply chain, we couldn’t get medium-sized bags of popcorn. We had to get creative. Everything seems to have become more expensive to manufacture.

How big of a problem texting during movies?

We don’t get many complaints. I had a conversation with younger moviegoers because it was on my mind. Is not using your phone something that alienates young moviegoers? Interestingly, the vast majority said they enjoy going to the movies because it’s a time to disconnect.

Atlas Theaters

Gabriel Saluan, vice-president and owner

Number of pitches: Six Locations in Northeast Ohio

What is the biggest challenge facing cinemas?

This has been very incompatible with the lack of quality films. We get a good movie and then nothing for five to six weeks. You cannot run a business in this regard.

What has been the saving grace of movie theaters?

“Top Gun: Maverick” brought people of all ages back to theaters last year.

What genre do you wish studios did more of?

The family comedy is what we miss. Before the pandemic, we used to have a lot of family comedies over the holidays, and that helped us tremendously well as an industry.

What was an unexpected success?

“M3GAN” was a solid hit. “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks was a pleasant surprise. It’s those mid-level films that have been absent.

Do you believe superhero fatigue is real?

Yes. A great example is “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Shazam 2”. They were mediocre at best, and they had no legs. After two or three weeks, it was done. Usually, a typical Marvel superhero movie would be strong for five to six weeks. It concerns me. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ will be huge, but will it hold up? That’s part of the problem.

What is the best-selling concession snack?

Popcorn and ice cream.

Would a recession have an impact on cinema?

Depending on the severity of the recession, yes. We believe in a value driven concession stand. You will get your money’s worth. Still at the box office, you need a decent price structure to allow it to be affordable.

What’s the sweet spot for how many trailers to play before a movie?

Three. We don’t believe in 20-25 minute previews. People get angry.

Alamo Drafthouse

Shelli Taylor, CEO

Number of pitches: 39 locations across the United States

What is the biggest challenge facing cinemas?

This self-fulfilling prophecy of “people aren’t coming back to the movies.” In fact, I disagree. The sofa is overrated. People are hungrier than ever to have social experiences. We let the headlines lead with the streamers.

What genre do you wish there was more of?

I don’t know if it’s a genre as much as films like “Parasite”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” or “Triangle of Sadness” which come out of nowhere and surprise everyone. Non-tentpoles that ignite people’s hearts and become memorable.

Is superhero fatigue real?

If you talk to my teenager, probably not. People want more. But it can’t be the only kind. You must have a balance.

What is the best-selling concession snack?

We make all of our food from scratch. Our hand-breaded chicken fillets are our best sellers. If you haven’t had them, you should because they are delicious.

What impact have inflation or supply chain issues had on your business?

We see this impacting everything from wages to building materials. Due to the COVID shutdown, we were unsure what was available. We’re famous for our pickle fries, and we couldn’t serve them for a year because we couldn’t get the pickles right.

What is the sweet spot of how many trailers to show before a movie?

My gut says three to five, depending on the length.

If you had a magic wand and could fix or change one aspect of the industry, what would it be?

We all need to reinvest in our theaters. The business model for movie theaters was already difficult before COVID. COVID has created this extraordinarily high hurdle for theater owners, but we can’t let our theaters age or fight.

Ragtag Cinema

Arin Liberman, Managing Director

Number of pitches: A location in Columbia, Missouri

What is the biggest challenge facing your theater?

We always see the public slowly coming back. Everyone’s habits were savagely interrupted. Some screenings are complete, but these are rare. In smaller towns there is an older population that is always nervous about coming back.

Which movie was a saving grace?

“Everything, everywhere, all at once” stands out. It captured a wide range of moviegoers. We had an almost even distribution of age groups.

How do you compensate for a drop in the number of new releases?

Our community responds well to event directory stuff. When you bring back something that feels nostalgic or only lasts one night or has a speaker or panel, it’s fun to revisit with a new lens.

What’s Wrong With Hollywood About Small Town Movies?

We like to have a personal touch. I’ve been to see movies at multiplexes where the experience was lackluster because the lights went out or the projector was turned off. I think it comes from unnecessary budget cuts. Even if something goes wrong, because of course we are not perfect, there is a human who can communicate that and who has a vested interest and even a relationship with the public. The community element is so important.

University Mall Theaters

Mark O’Meara, owner

Number of pitches: Two sites in northern Virginia

What has been the saving grace of movie theaters?

“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru”. Everything else has been a trickle down.

What was an unexpected success at the box office in your cinemas?

I thought “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” would be a family movie. But there are teenagers, middle schoolers… it’s shocking to see how large the audience is.

What type of film would you like Hollywood to make more of?

Low budget movies. “Air” just exploded, and you knew the end! You get lost in the story. We need more.

Netflix: friend or foe?

When they don’t have a theatrical window, it doesn’t help anyone. But they also prove that people love the content. We are obsessed with content. If we could find a way to screen their movies like Amazon did with “Air,” that would help everyone.

Is superhero fatigue real?

In my art house, it is. But I have people coming to my other theater who can’t wait for them. They are very loyal.

Would a recession impact the industry?

Historically, it’s always been good for us. When times are tough, people go to the movies. They want to escape. It’s so simple.

What aspect of cinema needs improvement?

We need to be better connected on social media.

What’s the sweet spot for how many trailers to play before a movie?

Three or four. People can’t remember it if you show more. Also, I want to offer more schedules.