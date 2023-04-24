Michelle Obama tells Oprah about her surprising first trip to Hawaii with Barack





In Michelle Obama’s new podcast, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, she reveals how Barack proved his worth as a partner before they got married. The podcast features moments from his latest book tour for The light we carryincluding conversations with Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, and now, launching tomorrow, Oprah herself. Listen below to an exclusive clip from the upcoming podcast episode, or read on to hear what Obama tells Oprah about his very first visit to Hawaii to meet the Baracks family. Let’s talk about your husband for a minute, Oprah begins, saying that Obama summed up his romance with Barack in a simple way that made Oprah stop in her tracks and immediately cry. you were talking about [how] you’ve lived in many places, Oprah begins, causing Obama to jump in and end the sentence with Oprah: And Barack is my home. More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play It’s a beautifully sweet sentiment, but the way Obama explains how she came to this conclusion is even better. When you arrived in Hawaii, you were looking for… Hawaii on Five-O’s from Hawaii (tfor most of you who remember that show), Oprah starts, to which Obama adds: Yes, mai tais, sunsets on the beach. It’s understandable, I was young and it was cold in Chicago, begins Obama. I thought, I’m going to Hawaii with my man; it’s going to be so romantic. But what she found wasn’t too different from her own grandparents’ home on the South Side of Chicago. We landed and went straight to Toot and Grandpa’s apartment, she said, speaking of Baracks’ names for her maternal grandparents. No ocean, it was a high rise building, [we] go up to the 10th floor… then we snuggle up. What’s on TV? 60 minutes. And they come out on TV sets, and I think we probably had tuna sandwiches with sweet pickles. Obama had some of that beach vacation she was looking for, but she also found something much more precious: the realization that Barack was showing her what he truly valued. Sometimes, when people looking for partners were looking for what we think are mai tais and sunsets, Obama concludes. What we need is someone who respects and loves their family and who will show up again and again. Of course, we know the Obamas found this in each other and make it work every day with their extended families. Barack enjoyed his time with his family…he was the rock, Obama adds. Let me just tell you he always shows up for me and the girls. The same way he is present and there when we need him is what he showed me in Hawaii when I was trying to get to the beach. Listen to the full exclusive clip of Obama and Oprah’s conversation below. Learn more about the podcast here, and listen to all episodes on Audible here. This content is imported from a third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonAnd Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

